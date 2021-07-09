Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Gareth Southgate: England players choose what colour medal they get against Italy in Euro 2020 final

By Miguel Delaney
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=291dZm_0asSYV2I00

If words truly matter on days of action like this, Gareth Southgate found some stirring terms in one of his last speeches.

The England manager told his players they “now have a choice of what colour medal” they receive in the Euro 2020 final at Wembley, as he admitted nothing less than victory will be enough.

Southgate has guided the country to their first men’s final in 55 years, and the chance to win a second major trophy and first-ever European Championship. It is by far English football’s greatest day since 1966, and can afford the 50-year-old a place in history alongside Sir Alf Ramsey. The final challenge is a fine Italian team, who make this a genuinely “50-50 match”.

It is the finest of lines between a good legacy and “one more piece of history”.

Southgate had one speech ready to try and push them over that line.

“I said to the players yesterday, all of these other bits, the legacy bits they have achieved, people are respecting how they’ve been and respecting that they’ve represented the country in the right way. But now they have a choice of what colour medal they get.

“That in the end is what Thursday, Friday, Saturday and matchday are all about, because their focus – their – is going to be spot on to achieve what they want.”

Southgate admitted that, after the tournament England have had, nothing less than victory will do. The England manager laughed about his exuberant celebrations after the semi-final against Denmark but was serious about what next. His players now have to seize the day.

“It was strange the other night because once I’d finished embarrassing myself on the pitch, I wasn’t pinching myself, ‘we’re in the final’. It was: ‘We’ve got to get this right now, how do we get this game right?’

“Because I know it won’t be enough for me and for the rest of the staff and the players if we don’t win it now. You get lovely messages that say ‘whatever happens now’… but that won’t be how it will be on Monday.

“I get the story but it’s been about how can we keep progressing, how do we push this team as far as we think we can. And I think we’re in a position where we deserve to be over the course of the tournament. I think we’ve got a 50-50 game against a really tough opponent.

“We’ve got to get it right. We can win it, but we’ve got to get it spot on to win it.

“We know the size of the challenge but what a brilliant challenge for us to have and what a brilliant opportunity for the players to write one more piece of history.”

Sources close to the England squad say the biggest decision could revolve around restoring Jordan Henderson to midfield – where his experience will be invaluable against Italy’s strongest era – and a potential return to a back three. The latter could see either Declan Rice or Kalvin Phillips miss out for the first time, if Southgate does indeed opt for the Liverpool captain.

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

179K+
Followers
90K+
Post
91M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gareth Southgate
Person
Kalvin Phillips
Person
Alf Ramsey
Person
Declan Rice
Person
Jordan Henderson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#England#Italy#English#Italian#Matchday
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Denmark
Place
Europe
News Break
Liverpool F.C.
News Break
Euro
News Break
Sports
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Premier League
Related
SoccerPosted by
Daily Mail

'It's my fault and it TOTALLY rests on me': Gareth Southgate takes responsibility for choosing England penalty-takers after heartbreaking Euro 2020 final loss to Italy, with Bukayo Saka, Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford all missing

Gareth Southgate shouldered the blame for England's agonising shootout loss to Italy on Sunday after youngsters Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka missed penalties to leave the nation heartbroken. Having taken a second-minute lead courtesy of Luke Shaw, England were forced into a nerve-wracking shootout when Leonardo Bonucci levelled.
SportsPosted by
Daily Mail

Gareth Southgate issues a patriotic rallying cry ahead of England's Euro 2020 final clash with Italy by hailing a 'special country' and admitting he 'can’t be prouder' of leading the team

Gareth Southgate has issued a patriotic rallying cry after leading his heroic England team to their first major final in 55 years. The Three Lions boss is preparing his players for England’s first ever European Championship final, following Wednesday’s heart-stopping triumph against Denmark in the semi-finals. Southgate has played a...
SportsPosted by
Daily Mail

Harry Kane is England's captain fantastic after equalling Gary Lineker's goalscoring record while the Three Lions benefit from their first EVER own goal at the Euros... the key numbers and stats as Gareth Southgate's men march on to the final against Italy

England are through to the Euro 2020 final against Italy after beating Denmark, and the Three Lions have broken 55 years of hurt to reach their first showpiece since the 1966 World Cup. It wasn't easy for the team against Denmark with an expectant 60,000 crowd watching on, but Gareth...
SportsPosted by
Daily Mail

Gareth Southgate insists semi-final finishes are NO longer good enough for his ambitious England heroes... with Three Lions boss admitting a Euros knockout against Denmark 'won't be enough to fulfil' his players

Gareth Southgate insisted semi-finals are no longer good enough for his England heroes as he tipped them to take the final steps towards greatness this week. The 4-0 demolition of Ukraine here in Rome on Saturday ensured England's place in the last four of successive tournaments. But Southgate vowed his...
SoccerPosted by
Daily Mail

Next stop, Wembley! Gareth Southgate puts his England stars through their paces for the final time in training before they head to London for mammoth Euro 2020 semi-final against Denmark in front of 60,000 fans

England continued their preparations for Wednesday night's mammoth Euro 2020 semi-final with Denmark in a final training session at St George's Park before they leave for London. Gareth Southgate's side took to the training pitches at their base on Tuesday morning to be put through their paces one last time...
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Jose Mourinho tips Tottenham teenager Dane Scarlett, 17, to be 'phenomenal' for England in the future... but claims the striker's chances of reaching Gareth Southgate's squad for the Qatar 2022 World Cup are slim

Jose Mourinho has backed Tottenham teenager Dane Scarlett to be 'phenomenal' for England in the future as he predicted which future Three Lions stars will break through next. Gareth Southgate's young England side dazzled many during the European Championship using many young stars such as Bukayo Saka, Mason Mount, Phil Foden and Jude Bellingham, as they finished as tournament runners-up.
SoccerPosted by
Daily Mail

Rio Ferdinand says some players from his generation at England 'sulked' if they weren't picked and praises the current squad of 'professionals' for buying into Gareth Southgate's way of thinking ahead of Euro 2020 semi-final

Rio Ferdinand has lauded England's progress since the last World Cup saying that the current generation of players are 'professionals'. England are set to take part in their second-semi final in three years, when they face Denmark at Wembley on Wednesday. Ferdinand believes their 2-1 defeat to Croatia in Russia,...
Soccerfourfourtwo.com

Mentor Alan Smith expects Gareth Southgate to swiftly switch focus to World Cup

It will not be long before “workaholic” Gareth Southgate is back planning meticulously for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, according to his former manager Alan Smith. Smith first coached the England national team boss as a 16-year-old in the Crystal Palace academy before he made him first-team captain at Selhurst Park.
SoccerPosted by
Daily Mail

REVEALED: England players were left SHOCKED after 19-year-old Bukayo Saka was handed the task of taking the crucial fifth penalty in the Euro 2020 final shootout by Gareth Southgate, before his effort was saved and Italy triumphed

England's players were shocked by Gareth Southgate's decision to give Bukayo Saka the responsibility of taking the decisive fifth penalty in their European Championship final shootout loss by Italy. Saka, 19, was only considered a borderline candidate to make Southgate's squad on the eve the tournament, yet was chosen to...
SoccerTribal Football

Man Utd skipper Maguire backs Southgate to lead England at World Cup

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire is backing England boss Gareth Southgate to lead the Three Lions into the 2022 World Cup. There is some speculation about Southgate's future after England lost the Euro 2020 final to Italy on penalties at Wembley on Sunday. However, he is well liked by all...
Sports90min.com

Lee Carsley to replace Aidy Boothroyd as England Under-21 manager

Former Everton midfielder Lee Carsley is set to replace Aidy Boothroyd as head coach of England's Under-21s. The Under-21 side have been without a permanent manager since April, after a poor showing at the European Championships led to Boothroyd stepping down. It's a significant role, and there had been plenty of speculation over who the next boss would be.
UEFAPosted by
The Independent

England squad player ratings: Who impressed at Euro 2020 and who could have done better?

England may have failed to win Euro 2020 but this was still their best showing at a major international tournament since 1966.Gareth Southgate’s side showed their tactical versatility, smart game management and defensive solidity on their way to the penalty shootout defeat in Sunday’s final against Italy.Three players – Raheem Sterling, Harry Maguire and Kyle Walker – have been named in Uefa’s official team of the tournament after their eye-catching displays.Others like Jordan Pickford and Luke Shaw also deserve credit, though several of their teammates would have been hoping to hit better form.Here, The Independent rates every member of...
SoccerBirmingham Star

Euro 2020 set England up for a strong World Cup in 2022

Following Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma's save of Bukayo Saka's penalty in the final moments of the Euro 2020 final, attention has been fiercely focused on the appalling and unacceptable racial abuse of the England players. Rightly so: we should all stand together with Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Bukayo Saka, and the England team as they unite in an exemplary manner against all forms of racism.
SoccerPosted by
Daily Mail

Italy star Marco Verratti believes England's penalty decision against Denmark was 'generous' but insists Gareth Southgate's men 'DESERVED' to go through to meet them in the final

Italy midfielder Marco Verratti feels the spot-kick Raheem Sterling won in England's Euro 2020 semi-final victory over Denmark was 'a bit of a generous penalty'. The Three Lions were awarded the penalty in extra-time of Wednesday's clash at Wembley after Joakim Maehle was adjudged to have fouled Sterling. Harry Kane...

Comments / 0

Community Policy