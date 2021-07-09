Cancel
MLB

Red Sox vs. Phillies lineups: Garrett Richards’s last ride?

By bryanjoiner
Over the Monster
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Red Sox return home on something called a “losing streak”—I had to look it up, and trust me when I say it stinks—to face the Phillies behind the seemingly rotation-imperiled Garrett Richards (7:10 p.m., NESN). If there’s one thing the beat reporters seem sure about this week, it’s that...

www.overthemonster.com

