Sound Transit to get $158M federal grant for light rail extension
Sound Transit’s light rail extension from SeaTac through Kent to Federal Way will receive $158 million from the federal American Rescue Plan. The new Capital Investment Grant (CIG) program award, administered by the Federal Transportation Administration (FTA), was announced Friday, July 9 by U.S. Democratic Sens. Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell. Murray is a senior member of the Senate Appropriations Committee. Cantwell is chair of the Senate Commerce Committee.www.kentreporter.com
