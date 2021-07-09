Cancel
Seatac, WA

Sound Transit to get $158M federal grant for light rail extension

By Steve Hunter, News
kentreporter.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSound Transit’s light rail extension from SeaTac through Kent to Federal Way will receive $158 million from the federal American Rescue Plan. The new Capital Investment Grant (CIG) program award, administered by the Federal Transportation Administration (FTA), was announced Friday, July 9 by U.S. Democratic Sens. Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell. Murray is a senior member of the Senate Appropriations Committee. Cantwell is chair of the Senate Commerce Committee.

