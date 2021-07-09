Cancel
Conway, NH

Tele-Talk question is: Do you believe legislating social issues belongs in a state budget?

 7 days ago

Some believe that N.H. Republicans, known for being “fiscally conservative and socially moderate,” crossed a line this legislative session. Included in their budget, signed by Gov. Chris Sununu, who incidentally calls himself pro-choice, are two laws that prompted every Democrat in the House to vote against it. The first forbids all abortions past 24 weeks’ gestation (generally done only when a fetus is brain-dead), criminalizes doctors who perform them and requires all women who seek an abortion to undergo an expensive ultrasound. The second, the Divisive Speech law, bans public school teachers from saying in the classroom that some groups have inherent social advantages.

Chris Sununu
