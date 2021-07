Two local men were arrested after a pursuit via vehicle and on foot that began late Thursday night in north Salina. At 11:30 p.m. Thursday, an officer observed a blue Oldsmobile Delta 88 that was westbound on W. Decatur Street. The driver failed to use his turn signal and instead turned on his flashers before turning south in the 600 block of N. Ninth Street, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.