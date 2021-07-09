Update: Arrest made in shooting of juvenile at apartment complex
A 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a juvenile shot Thursday night at the Le Jolliet Apartments on Fifth Avenue. Lake Charles Police Sgt. Brenda Desormeaux said Deontae Javon George, 2911 Hazel St., was identified as the suspect and was attempting to leave the Lake Charles area when SWAT members located him at the intersection of E. Prien Lake Road and Deaton Street during a traffic stop.www.americanpress.com
