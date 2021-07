You’ve just sat down on the couch and your cat has climbed into your lap. Instead of curling up and settling down for a nap, though, your cat proceeds to knead you, his claws poking into your skin again and again. Kneading is a natural behavior for cats, but it can be pretty uncomfortable when your cat decides that your lap is the best place to knead. Some cats can also get quite enthusiastic with this behavior, making the experience a painful one for you. If you’re wondering, “Why do cats knead me?” then you’re in luck. Two experts have shared their insights about this feline behavior and the causes behind it.