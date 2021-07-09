Cancel
Why Zendaya Admires LeBron James, Plus: How She's Fulfilling Her Dad's Dream with 'Space Jam'

extratv
extratv
 7 days ago
Getty

Actress Zendaya is getting animated in “Space Jam: A New Legacy.”

“Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers spoke with a pumped Zendaya about the new movie, which is a reboot of the 1996 film with Michael Jordan. She said, “It’s an iconic film to be a part of.”

Zendaya is voicing Lola Bunny in “Space Jam: A New Legacy,” which also stars one of today’s biggest basketball superstars, LeBron James. She shared, “I've always been a fan of LeBron… He's an incredible athlete — that we know — but everything he has been able to do outside of that has been really special, and I love that because I love to do everything, too.”

Zendaya loved going up against King James in the movie. Of her character, she commented, “She's a bad-ass bunny… She's one of the best players on the team.”

When Jenn asked if Zendaya is just like Lola Bunny on the basketball court, she answered, “I try, I try. I'm not as good. I don't have the [ball] handles she has.”

The two do have some things in common, though! Zendaya dished, “She’s fierce and she’s confident and she’s smart and capable of literally anything… I’m not trying to compliment myself, by the way… I would hope some of those qualities maybe at least we share… That idea of kind of empowerment.”

Basketball actually runs in Zendaya’s family. She noted, “My mom is 6’4" so she played college basketball, and she loves to tell everybody how she broke records… Yeah, I was supposed to be a basketball player… My dad is still upset about that… So I can make up for it with this movie.”

The movie is out on HBO Max and in theaters July 16.

