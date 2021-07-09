Kids at Jersey City’s Recreation summer camp received unrefrigerated food and hot milk, local activist says
Food and milk meant for kids attending the Jersey City Recreation summer camps arrived spoiled, and some kids didn’t get a replacement meal, a local activist said. Frank Gilmore, a community activist and owner of the Educational Gilmore Community Learning Center, said in a post on multiple social media accounts Wednesday that kids who attend the city’s summer camp were served food delivered by a U-Haul truck without proper refrigeration. He said parents were outraged as nearly all the milk delivered was hot or spoiled.www.nj.com
