Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jersey City, NJ

Kids at Jersey City’s Recreation summer camp received unrefrigerated food and hot milk, local activist says

By Joshua Rosario
Posted by 
NJ.com
NJ.com
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Food and milk meant for kids attending the Jersey City Recreation summer camps arrived spoiled, and some kids didn’t get a replacement meal, a local activist said. Frank Gilmore, a community activist and owner of the Educational Gilmore Community Learning Center, said in a post on multiple social media accounts Wednesday that kids who attend the city’s summer camp were served food delivered by a U-Haul truck without proper refrigeration. He said parents were outraged as nearly all the milk delivered was hot or spoiled.

www.nj.com

Comments / 5

NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
133K+
Followers
63K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jersey City, NJ
Jersey City, NJ
Lifestyle
Jersey City, NJ
Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Gilmore
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Camps#Food Safety#Rec#U Haul#The Jersey Journal#Ward F Council#Red Rabbit#Hhs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Milk
News Break
Society
News Break
Facebook
Related
Posted by
NJ.com

Hudson County invasion: ‘Swarms’ of the spotted lanternfly reported

A uninvited guest appears to be making a home in Hudson County, and gardeners and nature lovers alike are none too happy about the ravaging pest. The spotted lanternfly, an invasive species originating in Southeast Asia, has been spotted numerous times in the dense urban county, alarming residents who want to protect what little greenery the area possesses.
Posted by
NJ.com

Nabisco plant to close today after 63 years in N.J. town

The 63-year-old Nabsico plant in Fair Lawn will package its final boxes of sweet treats on Friday. Parent company Mondelez International confirmed that Friday is the last day of production at the factory with the majority of the 600 employees having already moved on — either retiring, accepting jobs with other businesses or transferring within the company.
Food & DrinksPosted by
NJ.com

N.J. ban on selling food you bake at home could be ending soon

New Jersey’s “underground” and would-be home bakers are celebrating an expected public health decision that will no longer make it illegal to simply sell cupcakes and brownies made in their own ovens. The state Department of Health is preparing to drop its blanket prohibition on home baking as a cottage...
Real EstatePosted by
NJ.com

How much tax will my mom owe on her home sale?

Q. My mom is selling her primary residence in New Jersey after owning it for 60 years. She owned it jointly with my dad, who died in 1998. Does she use the 1998 estimated fair market value for half of the house, and the 1961 purchase cost for the other half, as cost basis — plus home improvements since 1998 — when she files her taxes? What happens with the $250,000 exemption?
Hackensack, NJPosted by
NJ.com

Major N.J. healthcare system will require all staff to get COVID vaccine

Hackensack Meridian Health will require all of its employees to be vaccinated against the coronavirus within the next few months, officials said. “We are requiring vaccinations for all team members to help stop the spread of this deadly virus and keep our patients, team members and visitors safe,” Dr. Daniel Varga, Chief Physician Executive, Hackensack Meridian Health, told NJ Advance Media.
AccidentsPosted by
NJ.com

2 rides temporarily shut down in latest Six Flags incidents

After two incidents raised red flags at Six Flags Great Adventure last month, a pair of roller coasters at the popular thrill park were temporarily shut down this week following separate complaints that a young boy was injured Wednesday on The Joker and a safety bar had come unfastened Sunday on Nitro.
Posted by
NJ.com

Things to do in Atlantic County

In New Jersey, a trip down the shore and a hike along the Appalachian Trail can happen on the same day. Pizza is better here than anywhere else in the country, music venues are legendary, downtowns are made for strolling and historic sites and museums are in no short supply. Forget the What Exit jokes … we love the Garden State.

Comments / 5

Community Policy