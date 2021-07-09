Cancel
Brian Cox Teases ‘Succession’ Season 3

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Extra’s” Billy Bush spoke with Brian Cox as he promoted the upcoming season of “Succession.”. While he is “sworn to secrecy,” Cox did tease what’s to come on the HBO hit. Watch!. “Succession” returns in the fall.

Billy Bush
