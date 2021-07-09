Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Velvet Underground and Andrea Arnold’s ‘Cow’ Among Early Highlights as Cannes 2021 Takes Off

By Eric Kohn, Anne Thompson
Posted by 
IndieWire
IndieWire
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A few weeks ago, many regular attendees of the Cannes Film Festival weren’t sure if they would make the trip. For some, it was hard to believe that the crowded and ever-chaotic media event could happen at all in these pandemic times. But here we are, heading into the first weekend of Cannes 2021, and it turns out that there’s plenty to write home about.

www.indiewire.com

Comments / 0

IndieWire

IndieWire

3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrea Arnold
Person
Val Kilmer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv News#As Cannes#The Velvet Underground#Megaphone#Rss#Email Newsletters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Spotify
News Break
Apple Podcasts
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Movies
News Break
Documentaries
Related
Movieswiltonbulletin.com

Justin Chon Could Direct Himself and Alicia Vikander to an Oscar Nomination for the Timely 'Blue Bayou'

The lovechild of passion and talent, Justin Chon’s “Blue Bayou” — a lyrical and emotional portrait of identity and family — is a piece that drums up lots of support within the film community, general audiences, and the Academy Awards in various branches. Leaving you in a puddle of tears by the end credits, the Cannes Film Festival selection could be a slam dunk for distributor Focus Features across all eligible categories, including best picture.
MoviesPosted by
WSOC Charlotte

Todd Haynes doc seeks the genesis of the Velvet Underground

CANNES, France — (AP) — The most often-repeated thing said about the Velvet Underground is Brian Eno's quip that the band didn't sell many records, but everyone who bought one started a band. You won't hear that line in Todd Haynes' documentary “The Velvet Underground,” nor will you see a...
MoviesHarvard Crimson

From Cannes: ‘The Velvet Underground’ is a Hypnotic Love Letter

Director Todd Haynes’ new film, “The Velvet Underground,” premiered on July 8 at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival. In the documentary, which highlights the ‘60s proto-punk and art rock band, Haynes creates a beautifully innovative film that is as much itself a piece of art as it is about art.
Theater & Danceheyuguys.com

The Velvet Underground Review – Cannes 2021

Todd Haynes has created an intoxicating documentary about the legendary avant-garde band that was the Velvet Underground. Starting with some key moments from the early 1960s, most notably Walter Cronkite’s announcement of the assassination of JFK, the footage sets the scene for the genesis of one of the century’s most seminal and exciting bands.
Moviesawardswatch.com

‘Cow’ review: Andrea Arnold’s wordless documentary movingly focalizes the humanity of animals [Cannes Review]

“Okay, so we’re really gonna watch a cow for two hours,” a fellow attendee said, amused and skeptical, just before the 2 p.m. screening of Cow. A few deliberately positioned themselves by the aisles, to make a quick exit. And well… Fair enough. But still: the theater was full. For a mostly dialogue-free, completely unnarrated documentary about two dairy cows to attract this much attention is a testament to the power of British filmmaker Andrea Arnold’s oeuvre, the likes of which include past Cannes entries Fish Tank (2009) and American Honey (2016).
Moviesmanisteenews.com

Val Kilmer on a life in illusion and the new doc 'Val'

CANNES, France (AP) — Val Kilmer was in movies he wasn’t in. The new documentary “Val,” bursting with footage Kilmer shot himself over his 61 years, includes home videos and backstage glimpses, as you might expect. But the most remarkable thing is seeing Kilmer’s own audition tapes of himself. It’s not just a few scenes here and there. They capture Kilmer living in parts — including some he never got to (officially) play.
Entertainmentimdb.com

‘The Velvet Underground’ Review: Todd Haynes’ Loving Doc Captures a Rare Moment in Rock History

Todd Haynes’ “The Velvet Underground” is a documentary (his first) by a man whose previous musical tributes include a glam-rock fantasia that gave David Bowie the “Citizen Kane” treatment, a “Mishima”-esque kaleidoscope that refracted Bob Dylan through the infinity mirror of his own myth, and an underground Karen Carpenter biopic that cast the late singer as a literal Barbie doll. It makes Haynes’ choice to make a comparatively straightforward non-fiction movie about his favorite band is a curious one, and it calls implicit attention to the kind of artistic intentionality that most womb-to-tomb music docs only highlight in their subjects.
MoviesFirst Showing

Cannes 2021: Hang Out with Cows in Andrea Arnold's Doc Film 'Cow'

There will be before Cow, and there will be after Cow. But in all seriousness… Andrea Arnold's documentary film Cow is the latest offering on the Vegan Cinema menu, premiering at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival in a brand new out-of-competition section called Cannes Première. The film features almost no talking, and no dialogue except for a few words spoken in the background by farm workers. There is some music, but that's a different surprise. Instead, the camera focuses on cows at a factory farm in the UK. Specifically one older bovine and two of her calves, which she gives birth to in the film. This isn't the first film to do this – Viktor Kosakovskiy's Gunda, which premiered at the 2020 Berlin Film Festival, also features nothing but footage of farm animals roaming around. But this time we get a much closer look at the brutality of factory farming, and the sickening process of breeding and raising animals solely to produce food for humans – and that's it.
Moviesfilmmakermagazine.com

Cannes Film Festival 2021 Critic’s Notebook 1: Section Openers Onoda, Ghost Song, Between Two Worlds, Cow

Andrea Arnold, Arthur Harari, Between Two Worlds, Cannes, Cannes Film Festival, Cannes Film Festival 2021, Cow, Emmanuel Carrère, Ghost Song, Nicolas Peduzzi, Onoda. Cannes declared itself open for business earlier this week, 2021’s first major international film festival to do so in an entirely physical edition (save the partially-digital market). The irony has not been lost on some attendees that Thierry Fremaux and co. opted to launch its first Un Certain Regard selection in more than two years (the festival’s main opening film, Leos Carax’s Annette, was reviewed by Vadim Rizov earlier this week here) with an epic about a man who continued fighting a war for nearly three decades after it ended. Invisible enemies, lost time and interminable isolation: familiar pandemic phraseology for us all, sure. The alternative signification—lingering film festival models themselves as expensive, elitist and, for the time being, quite dangerous—is as a propos as any. (Lest we forget the wisdom offered by the previous Cannes opening night film, The Dead Don’t Die; for now, no lies detected.)
Moviesimdb.com

Cannes Dispatch: Paul Verhoeven’s “Benedetta,” Kogonada’s “After Yang,” Andrea Arnold’s “Cow”

Benedetta Sometimes it only takes one film to fire up a festival. That film, this year, came in the shape Paul Verhoeven’s Benedetta, one of a handful that had originally been selected to screen here in 2020, and handed another slot twelve months later. It was Verhoeven’s first film since Elle (also screened in the official competition here back in 2016), and it promised a period piece cribbed from a book by Judith C. Brown: Immodest Acts: The Life of a Lesbian Nun in Renaissance Italy. Which itself was based on the real-life story of Benedetta, a 17th century Italian nun-turned-abbess of Pescia, Tuscany, put on trial for a love affair with a fellow nun. Verhoeven has never shied away from in-your-face sexual content, so the marriage between director and story felt ripe for all kinds of excesses. But little could have ever prepared me for the wild riot Benedetta would ultimately turn into.
Moviesudiscovermusic.com

Todd Haynes Set To Release Velvet Underground Documentary After Cannes Premiere

Todd Haynes has been obsessed with the music industry since he dove into the world of glam in his 1998 film, Velvet Goldmine. He continues this fascination with his latest project, a documentary on the Velvet Underground. The doc premiered at Cannes Film Festival to glowing reviews, and is set for release on Apple TV+.
Moviesfloor8.com

Cannes Film Festival 2021! Tilda Swinton & Bella Hadid among famous faces to attend France's biggest event

It's the 2021 Cannes Film Festival and famous faces around the world have travelled in to enjoy the cinematic festivities, celebrities dress to impress to walk the red carpet and this year was no exception! Festival and 2021 was certainly no exception. From haute couture gowns to dazzling accessories to even a few casual looks. Bella Hadid, Tilda Swinton and many more famous faces walked down the prestigious red carpet.

Comments / 0

Community Policy