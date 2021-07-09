Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Burbank, CA

Seventh firearm discovered by TSA in carry-on luggage at Burbank Airport in 2021

By Jordan Green
Posted by 
HeySoCal
HeySoCal
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41LJuX_0asSWHqw00

On Thursday evening, a Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officer discovered a revolver loaded with five rounds of ammunition during a routine screening of carry-on luggage at the Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR).

The male passenger was ticketed to fly from BUR to Las Vegas McCarran International Airport. Once the firearm was discovered, law enforcement was quickly notified to head to the security checkpoint where they questioned the passenger and confiscated the weapon.

According to a TSA press release, this was the seventh firearm that was discovered by the TSA at BUR in 2021 alone. While the increased statistics on departed passenger screenings — 95% of 2019 volumes with an expected increase throughout the summer months — are a reason for that total, the TSA has noticed that traveler searching errors are normally the cause.

When an incident like this occurs, the TSA reviews each individual case and levies a civil penalty of up to $10,000 against the passenger.

“It is disappointing that travelers fail to check the contents of their carry-on luggage and end up bringing prohibited items – including firearms – to the security checkpoint,” said TSA Federal Security Director Anita Minaei, who oversees TSA operations at BUR. “Not only was this an expensive mistake for the traveler, but his actions slowed down the security screening process for other travelers who were in the security checkpoint around the same time.”

The TSA ended up posting a release on Friday in which they ask travelers to be fully aware of the contents that they carry onto flights before reaching the security checkpoint. In it, they also provide references that will help make travel easier for passengers, including their travel advice website.

Comments / 0

HeySoCal

HeySoCal

Los Angeles, CA
14
Followers
125
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that’s been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

 https://heysocal.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
Burbank, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Hollywood, CA
City
Burbank, CA
Burbank, CA
Lifestyle
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tsa#Airport Security#Carry On Luggage#Bur#Firearms#Bur#Tsa Federal Security
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Boise, IDKHQ Right Now

TSA finds loaded handgun and hatchet inside traveler's carry-on

BOISE, Idaho. - A traveler was stopped after attempting to bring a loaded pistol and hatchet in his carry-on bags at the Boise Airport. TSA found the weapons during routine screening. No other information was shared about the incident, but TSA asked travelers to double check their luggage before attempting...
Milwaukee, WIFOX6Now.com Milwaukee

TSA intercepts gun at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport

MILWAUKEE - Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officials announced on Tuesday, July 13 that officers prevented a handgun from making its way onboard an airplane at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport (MKE) on Monday. A news release says during the routine screening of carry-on luggage, a TSA officer spotted the image of...
Scranton, PAStandard-Speaker

TSA reminds travelers that some things won't fly in carry-ons

PITTSTON TWP. — Sorry, you can’t take that jar of raw honey in your carry-on bag as you prepare to jet off on vacation this summer. That bottle of marinade is out, too. With air travel across the nation continuing to rebound as more Americans are vaccinated against COVID-19, the federal Transportation Security Administration is reminding travelers that, unlike some rules about mask wearing, there is one set of restrictions that has not eased — what people can bring with them on an airplane.
Columbus, OHPosted by
10TV

TSA: Traveler cited after gun was confiscated at John Glenn Columbus International Airport

A handgun was confiscated this week at John Glenn Columbus International Airport, officials from the Transportation Security Administration announced Wednesday. According to a release, the incident happened at a checkpoint around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. Officials said the Columbus Regional Airport Authority Police were notified of the weapon, which was not loaded and its safety was engaged.
Idaho Falls, IDIdaho State Journal

Fourth firearm of 2021 found in carry-on bag at Idaho Falls airport

A loaded firearm was discovered Friday afternoon in the carry-on bag of a male passenger who was traveling from Idaho Falls Regional Airport to Salt Lake City International Airport. This is the fourth firearm discovered by the Transportation Security Administration in carry-on luggage at Idaho Falls Regional Airport so far...
LifestyleMarietta Daily Journal

Leave the nunchucks at home: 13 tips from the TSA about airport checkpoints

With more and more people traveling once again, that means an increase in crowds heading to airports. “We’re seeing a really good percentage of recovery here at Harrisburg International Airport,” said Lisa Farbstein, spokesperson for Transportation Security Administration (TSA). “We’re seeing passenger loads that are approaching, and some days even reaching, the 2019 levels.”
Seattle, WAq13fox.com

TSA discovers two firearms at Sea-Tac security checkpoint

SEATTLE - Officers with the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport found two firearms at a security checkpoint within a five-minute window on Thursday morning. The first firearm was discovered around 4 a.m. when an X-ray screening detected the weapon. TSA officers found a second firearm a few...
ShoppingNBC News

Best TSA-accepted luggage locks

Forge’s TSA-accepted combination locks allow you to set a three-digit combination and feature a red open alert indicator that pops up on the lock if it’s been opened by a security officer. TSA agents have to relock the lock, helping ensure your bag stays secure after it's been inspected. Locks can be purchased individually or multi-packs, and come in colors like Black, Blue, Silver, Green and Orange.
Alexandria, VAWTOP

TSA confiscates 4th gun in 3 days at Reagan National Airport

Transportation Security Administration officers said Friday that they’ve confiscated the fourth gun in three days from a security checkpoint at Reagan National Airport. In the latest incident, an Alexandria, Virginia, man tried to bring a .38-caliber handgun loaded with seven bullets onto his flight. It’s the 18th gun caught at...
Philadelphia, PAphillyvoice.com

Prohibited items slowing down security lines at Philadelphia airport, TSA says

An influx of prohibited items, including ammunition and liquids, are being confiscated at the Philadelphia International Airport's security checkpoints. This is causing more bag checks and slower lines, the Transportation Security Administration says. Oversized bottles of liquid, gels and aerosols that exceed the 3.4 fluid ounces limit — like shampoo,...
Santa Barbara, CASanta Barbara Edhat

Santa Barbara Airport Anticipates High Volume of Travelers This Summer

Source: Transportation Security Administration (TSA) The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is alerting travelers who have plans to fly out of Santa Barbara Municipal Airport (SBA) in the coming days and weeks, to allow plenty of time for security screening and arrive at the security checkpoint prepared. This advisement is being given because current travel projections for the summer indicate that the number of travelers departing the airport will equal, and likely exceed, volumes seen in 2019, which was one of the busiest on record for TSA operations.
Seattle, WAMyNorthwest.com

Two firearms found at Sea-Tac Airport screening 5 minutes apart

TSA officers discovered two firearms in the carry-on screening area at Sea-Tac Airport within a five-minute period on Thursday morning. A TSA officer saw the image of the first firearm on the X-ray screen around 4:10 a.m. Another officer discovered the second firearm just five minutes later in an adjacent screening lane.

Comments / 0

Community Policy