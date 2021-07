Jul. 4—This story was originally published in April 2017. If you've ever turned onto the one-way section of the Park Loop Road in Acadia National Park, only to realize that the parking lot you were aiming for is in the opposite direction, you're not alone. Acadia can be a tricky place to navigate, especially at the height of summer, when thousands of people are moving around the park, slowing down to take in the stunning views, then darting after empty parking spots. But don't let that intimidate you. The following are a few tips for visiting Acadia during the summer and fall, when traffic is wild but the weather can't be beat.