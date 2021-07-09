Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Apparel

Heat Up Your Summer Style with NYDJ

Posted by 
extratv
extratv
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TqNQV_0asSWCRJ00

The summer is just heating up and so are the fashion trends! Receiving approval from celebrities like Christie Brinkley, her daughters, and Oprah, look no further than NYDJ for your next wardrobe refresh!

“Extra’s” Cheslie Kryst sat down with Mark Peters, NYDJ’s Director of Consumer Experience, to talk about the hottest trends and the three must have pieces to wear this summer. Check-it out!

From the Paper Bag Shorts to the Marilyn & Span Spring Jeans, NYDJ is best known for providing effortless styles that celebrate women through easy, beautiful silhouettes and best in class technology. NYDJ prides itself on their ability to offer cross-generational clothing that can be worn at any age. And as you can see NYDJ has become more of a lifestyle brand expanding into other categories like tops, handbags and shoes.

To learn more and to shop these looks head on over to NYDJ.com.

Comments / 0

extratv

extratv

40K+
Followers
2K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Extra has the hottest celebrity and entertainment news, photos, gossip, scandals, videos, games, music, movies, television, star sightings and more!

 https://extratv.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oprah
Person
Christie Brinkley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Trends#Handbags#Jeans#Nydj
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Apparel
News Break
Celebrities
Related
GolfGolf.com

GOLF Spring/Summer 2021 Style Guide: The best gadgets for your game

We recently launched our Spring/Summer 2021 Style Guide, which categorized the best looks for for every golf style — athletic, casual, preppy, etc. If you’re not quite ready for the full get-up, we’ve broken out our guide further by product category. This is the last round up of the bunch, but if you’ve missed our others, check them out below!
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Us Weekly

Take Up to 50% Off Amazing Summer Shoe Styles From Steve Madden — Shop Now

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below. Are you in the mood for a new pair of shoes? We definitely are! But if we’re being honest, we’re always in the mood to shop for new shoes. Call it our inner Carrie Bradshaw! Usually, we have to reel ourselves in a bit to stay within budget, but today is not one of those days!
Hair Caregoodmorningamerica.com

Shop these products to protect your hair from chlorine, sun and heat this summer

While spending time outdoors and laying by the pool this summer, you might realize that your hair is taking a beating from harsh pool chemicals and the hot summer sun. Pool chemicals such as chlorine can strip your natural oils, create tangles and dryness, change blonde to green and even cause split ends. Plus, prolonged exposure to the sun's UVA and UVB rays can also cause hair damage.
TV & Videoswnypapers.com

Summer is heating up with new flame-filled tournament 'Chopped: Playing with Fire'

√ Catch-up on prior seasons of ‘Chopped’ in its new streaming home on discovery+. If you can’t stand the heat, get out of the “Chopped” kitchen. Ted Allen hosts the new five-part tournament “Chopped: Playing with Fire,” premiering Tuesday, Aug. 10 (9 p.m. ET/PT), on Food Network. Set at the new tournament kitchen, each episode features four talented chefs showcasing their live-fire techniques and skills over three rounds – appetizer, entrée and dessert – while using the mandatory basket of mystery ingredients to create delicious meals corresponding with the episodic-themed challenges of wild game, steak, surf and turf, and pork.
LifestyleRoad & Track

Soup up Your Style with These 16 Car-Themed Accessories

Tired of the same old boring doodads in your closet or kitchen? Maybe you want a more exciting tie for that upcoming conference, a pair of socks only a motorsport mom could love, or a new coffee mug to boost your power output. Check out these Blipshift accessories; it's almost like they read your mind.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Looking for Summer Outfit Inspiration? Let the Men’s Street Style Set in Paris Be Your Guide

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Spring 2022’s menswear shows have come and gone, but the street style as seen on showgoers have a long-lasting impact. With the return of in-person shows, it’s no surprise that the guests’s ensembles were on point—and we couldn’t help but notice the men’s style in particular. There was look after look of effortlessly cool summer outfits, many of which we’d happily recreate.
Behind Viral VideosPopSugar

I Could Watch This Mother-Daughter Duo's Smooth TikTok Outfit Transitions on Loop For Hours

Mom & Daughter pink outfits. @jasmin.aitimova is so stunning 💔 NEXT COLOR? #momanddaughter #springoutfits2021 #pinkoutfits #bustarhymes. Like Brittany Murphy and Dakota Fanning strutting through the streets of Manhattan in Uptown Girls (2003), this mother-daughter duo on TikTok knows how to bring their style A game to every brunch date, hair appointment, and casual stroll through the city. Where some might step into a living room and see a carpet littered with cookie crumbs and the slippers you were too tired to carry back to your room last night, Anéka Aitimova and her daughter Jasmin Aitimova see a full-blown runway.
ApparelByrdie

Slide Into Comfort with These 20 Pairs of Slip-On Sneakers

Whether you're looking for comfortable shoes for errands, brunch, or just because, you should seriously consider a pair of slip-on sneakers. Available in various styles, colors, and variations beyond your wildest dreams, you can get a pair to match any outfit, and best of all, there are no laces to worry about. In fact, if you are thinking of traveling this summer, these are a good option for getting through TSA quickly as you have nothing to unlace and then lace back up.
Rochester, MNPost-Bulletin

Your Style: Abby Shepler

Abby Shepler may be a familiar face, as she has taken reign as Rochester’s new farmers market manager this year. As the role would have it, she spends a lot of time outside, which has given rise to her fondness for athleisure apparel. The 27-year-old is passionate about carrying out a “healthy, happy and active” lifestyle and says, “Since taking over the market, I’ve tried to bring that to the market by offering free community workout classes every morning at 8 a.m.”
Interior DesignMindBodyGreen

6 Ways To Make Your Bedroom Instantly Feel Cooler In The Summer Heat

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. For many people, the home now needs to play double duty: It's a productive zone during the day and a calming retreat at night. This summer, we're teaming up with IKEA to share advice on how to craft a space that promotes a healthy work-life balance and is just as energizing as it is relaxing. Stress-free sanctuary, coming right up.
TravelPosted by
extratv

Shop and Save on Popular Products for Your Summer Travel!

This week’s Joyus Boutique has you covered for your summer travel needs. Grab the closet on the go that makes it easy to organize with the Rolo Portable Travel Bag for 40% off! If you are looking to take your smartphone photography to the next level this summer, the 11-in-1 Smartphone Photography Accessory Bundle is yours at 80% off. Lastly, for worry-free travel, the C-MAX Chrono-Max Smartwatch has all the features you’re looking for in a splash-resistant, comfortable, silicone-band smartwatch. It’s yours today for $59.99 — that’s 72% off!
Musicbostonsbigfour.com

Ca$o’s ‘As Above So Below’ Album Is Heating Up The Summer

With so much great music coming out of New England this summer it can be hard to keep track. A good place to start is the latest album by Weymouth, MA product Ca$o, who’s established himself as a staple in the New England hip-hop scene over the past couple years thanks to an array of notable singles, videos, and EP’s. This project, As Above So Below, is the culmination of years spent experimenting and finding his sound, or in this case sounds.
MakeupPosted by
The Independent

Beat the heat: How to prevent make-up melting off your face this summer, according to the experts

Summertime is great for many things, but it can also wreak havoc on your make-up.With heat and humidity at a high, you might think it’s pointless to even wear make-up in the first place given that it might just slide off your face anyway – but, if you want to wear it, don’t give up just yet.While it is true that it can be difficult to keep your make-up looking fresh when it’s sweltering, there are ways to ensure that your foundation, mascara and contour stay in place, even through sweat.To help you beat the heat, we’ve spoken to three...
Hair CarePosted by
Parade

Got Brass? These 25 Purple Shampoos Will Take Your Blonde Locks From Drab to Fab

Picture this: You’re living your best #vaxxedgirlsummer life. Then, maybe you go for a dip in the pool, or you find yourself in that weird limbo period between visits with your colorist, but when you look in the mirror, your hair is no longer the sleek blonde shade it was when you first stepped out of the salon. So, what can you do? Enter the product every blonde should have in their arsenal: Purple shampoo.
Designers & CollectionsHighsnobiety

Saint Laurent Spring/Summer 2022 Runway Show Livestream

Anthony Vaccarello's vision for Saint Laurent has always included more than mere clothing. From homeware to tchotchkes, the luxury maison's output now encompasses all aspects of elegant living. Saint Laurent Spring/Summer 2022 promises to further these opulent aims, incorporating an enormous artwork into the island setting of its latest runway show.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
FootwearNews

Lori Harvey Masters Vacation Style in an Off-the-Shoulder Minidress & Neon Fishnet Heels

Lori Harvey proved the power of a statement shoe this week during her Miami beach getaway. Taking to Instagram to show off her outfit for the evening, the model posed in an unmissable minidress complete with an off-the-shoulder fit and a bold print. To make the ensemble pop more, Harvey then broke out one of this summer’s most beloved footwear silhouettes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy