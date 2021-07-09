5 Tips For New Motorists

There’s no feeling quite as good as riding your new motorcycle off the lot for the first time. The feel of the grips in your hands and the wind in your face is exhilarating. However, no matter how great it seems, there are plenty of things you need to know before becoming an avid motorcyclist. Many of them are things that you’ll learn over time, but finding out about them early on can help keep you safer and your bike in better condition. So, here’s our list of tips for new motorcycle riders to know.