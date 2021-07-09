Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Haiti requests U.S. troops to protect key infrastructure - minister

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OWOZ5_0asSW5LT00
Police stand guard near the private residence of Haiti's President Jovenel Moise after he was shot dead by gunmen with assault rifles, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti July 7, 2021. REUTERS/Estailove St-Val

HAVANA, July 9 (Reuters) - Haiti's government has requested that the United States send troops to protect key its infrastructure following the assassination of President Jovenel Moise this week, Elections Minister Mathias Pierre said on Friday.

Jalina Porter, State Department spokeswoman, told reporters earlier on Friday that she could not confirm such a request had been made.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

145K+
Followers
177K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Haiti#Infrastructure#State Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
CNN

What the US really needs to do about Cuba and Haiti

(CNN) — "The United States should intervene militarily." In less than one week, this kind of call to action was made relative to not one, but two, unfolding crises in the Western Hemisphere. In the immediate wake of the assassination of Haiti's President Jovenel Moise, one of the country's interim...
SocietyPosted by
Reuters

Haitians protest, pay tribute as country grapples with president's killing

PORT-AU-PRINCE, July 14 (Reuters) - Scattered protests broke out in Haiti's capital on Wednesday as gasoline shortages added to concerns over insecurity and police announced new arrests a week after the assassination of President Jovenel Moise pitched the already-troubled Caribbean nation into political chaos. Nearly all the gas stations in...
Public SafetyPosted by
IBTimes

Haitian Police: President's Killing Planned In Dominican Republic

The assassination of Haitian president Jovenel Moise by a group of armed mercenaries was planned in the Dominican Republic, according to Haiti's police chief. A photograph circulating on social media identifies two suspects -- both later arrested -- meeting former Haitian opposition senator Joel John Joseph, who is wanted by police.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CBS News

Crowd in Haiti chants "Joe Biden" amid hopes to claim asylum in U.S. after assassination of president

A Haitian-American who was arrested in the killing of Haiti's president had worked as a confidential informant to the Drug Enforcement Administration, CBS News has learned. During last week's attack at President Jovenel Moïse's home, gunmen could be heard announcing themselves as DEA agents, but the DEA says the gunmen were not acting on its behalf.
U.S. Politicsodwyerpr.com

Haiti’s US Ambassador Hires LFA

Bocchit Edmond, Haiti’s ambassador to the US, hired LFA Holdings on June 22 to build support for a Congressional visit and handle outreach to the private sector. Haiti’s president Jovenel Moïse was gunned down on July 7. Edmond has rejected calls in Congress to delay the elections scheduled for September.
Foreign PolicyUS News and World Report

Biden: US Will Protect Haiti Embassy, Won't Send Troops

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden said Thursday that the U.S. will bolster security at its embassy in Haiti following last week's assassination of that country's president, but sending American troops to stabilize the country was “not on the agenda.”. Haiti’s interim government last week asked the U.S. and the...
MilitaryCBS News

Some detained in Haitian president's assassination had U.S. military training

The Pentagon disclosed for the first time Thursday that some of the Colombian suspects in the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse had some U.S. training through their military service in Colombia. "A review of our training databases indicates that a small number of the Colombian individuals detained as part...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden says no plans to send troops to Haiti 'at this moment'

President Biden on Thursday said sending U.S. troops to Haiti is not on the table for now as the island nation grapples with the assassination of its president. "We’re only sending American Marines to our embassy to make sure that they are secure and nothing is out of whack at all. But the idea of sending American forces into Haiti is not on the agenda at this moment," Biden said at a press conference alongside German Chancellor Angela Merkel.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

U.S rebuffs Haiti troops request after president's assassination

WASHINGTON/PORT-AU-PRINCE, July 9 (Reuters) - The United States on Friday rebuffed Haiti's request for troops to help secure key infrastructure after the assassination of President Jovenel Moise by suspected foreign mercenaries, even as it pledged to help with the investigation. The killing of Moise by a squad of gunmen in...
Worldindustryglobalnews24.com

HAITI SEEKS HELP FROM UN, US, REQUESTS TO SEND TROOPS

• According to Reuters, the Prime Minister of Haiti’s office said in a letter to the UN offices on July 7. Report claim that to control the haywire situation in the country courtesy of the assassination of President Jovonel Moise, the government of Haiti has knocked the doors of the United States and the United Nations, requesting them to send troops.
Politicswabcradio.com

Haitians Interim Prime Minister Request Assistance of US Troops

Port-Au-Prince, Haiti (77WABC/AP) –Haiti’s interim government has asked the U.S. to deploy troops to protect key infrastructure as it tries to stabilize the country and prepare the way for elections. It all comes in the aftermath of the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse. Interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph told The...
PoliticsPosted by
Axios

Haiti calls on U.S. to send troops

Haitian authorities have asked the United States to send troops to the country to help protect critical infrastructure following the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse, the New York Times reported. The latest: The Pentagon on Friday evening confirmed to Military.com that "[t]he Haitian government has requested security and investigative assistance,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy