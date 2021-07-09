At least 5 attendees of Willits Frontier Days & 2 employees of Jensen’s Restaurant test positive for COVID

MENDOCINO Co., 7/9/20 — Mendocino Public Health has announced that at least five people who attended Willits Frontier Days festivities have tested positive for COVID-19, as well as two employees of Jensen’s Restaurant in Ukiah. To date, the total number of COVID-19 cases is 4,428. For information on where to receive COVID-19 testing in Mendocino County, please visit the county’s testing website at: https://www.mendocinocounty.org/community/novel-coronavirus/covid-19-testing.