Elmore County, AL

Special Weather Statement issued for Elmore, Tallapoosa by NWS

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 16:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Birmingham. Target Area: Elmore; Tallapoosa SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN ELMORE AND TALLAPOOSA COUNTIES UNTIL 500 PM CDT At 425 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Goldville to near Jacksons` Gap to near Southern Lake Martin. Movement was east at 30 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Alexander City, Dadeville, Camp Hill, Jacksons` Gap, New Site, Waverly, Goldville, Hillabee Creek, Eastern Lake Martin, Western Lake Martin, Northern Lake Martin, Southern Lake Martin, Kowaliga Bridge, Wind Creek State Park, Still Waters Resort, Daviston, Susannah Crossing, Maxwell Gunter Recreation Area, Blue Creek Marina and Horseshoe Bend National Military Park.

