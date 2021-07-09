Special Weather Statement issued for Florence, Williamsburg by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 09:42:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Thunderstorms can pose a variety of threats including gusty winds, small hail, cloud to ground lightning, and localized flooding. It is recommended that you remain indoors until the storms pass. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Florence; Williamsburg SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT FOR SOUTHWESTERN FLORENCE AND NORTHWESTERN WILLIAMSBURG COUNTIES UNTIL 600 PM EDT At 525 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles southeast of Sardis to 9 miles east of Santee Cooper Regional Airport. Movement was east at 20 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Lake City, Kingstree, Salters, Cades, Gourdin, Hebron, Scranton, Olanta, Lane, Greeleyville, Central Crossroads, Lake City Community Hospital and Williamsburg Regional Hospital.