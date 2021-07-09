Flash Flood Warning issued for Atascosa, Bexar by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 16:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Atascosa; Bexar The National Weather Service in Austin/San Antonio has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northwestern Atascosa County in south central Texas Southwestern Bexar County in south central Texas * Until 730 PM CDT. * At 425 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 3 inches are possible in the warned area as more bands of showers move into the warned area from the south. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include San Antonio, Poteet, Somerset, Leming, Sandy Oaks, Von Ormy, Buena Vista, Thelma, Espey, Losoya, Mitchell Lake, Amphion and Braunig Lake. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE