Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Weld by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 15:25:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-09 16:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Heavy rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Weld The National Weather Service in Denver Colorado has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Weld County in northeastern Colorado * Until 415 PM MDT. * At 325 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Pawnee Buttes, or 35 miles southwest of Kimball, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Hail damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Stoneham, New Raymer and Pawnee Buttes. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH