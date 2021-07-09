Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Weld County, CO

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Weld by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 15:25:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-09 16:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Heavy rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Weld The National Weather Service in Denver Colorado has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Weld County in northeastern Colorado * Until 415 PM MDT. * At 325 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Pawnee Buttes, or 35 miles southwest of Kimball, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Hail damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Stoneham, New Raymer and Pawnee Buttes. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Weld County, CO
State
Colorado State
City
Stoneham, CO
Local
Colorado Cars
City
Raymer, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorm#Roofs#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Cars
News Break
NWS
Related
Los Angeles, CANBC News

Los Angeles bemoans mask mandate while experts urge compliance

LOS ANGELES - A collective groan spread through Los Angeles when county public health officials reintroduced an indoor mask mandate regardless of vaccine status just one month after California reopened its economy. Frustrated by what some view as a step backward in the prolonged coronavirus pandemic, residents quickly pushed back...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Social media platforms 'killing people'

President Biden on Friday said that social media companies that allow coronavirus misinformation to spread on their platforms are “killing people,” escalating a fight with Facebook and other companies as the White House warns about the spread of inaccurate information about COVID-19 vaccines. Biden was asked by reporters at the...
PoliticsABC News

Gov. Andrew Cuomo to be questioned in sexual harassment investigation: Reports

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo will be questioned on Saturday by investigators with the New York State Attorney General's office related to the probe into sexual harassment allegations made against him, according to reports. The independent probe into these accusations, ranging from alleged unwanted hugs to alleged inappropriate comments, has...
EnvironmentNBC News

More than 100 dead, as many as 1,500 missing after floods hit Europe

MAINZ, Germany — More than 1,000 people were still unaccounted for early Friday after raging floods in western Europe left more than 100 people dead and communities devastated as frantic rescue efforts entered a second day. In Germany over 100 people were killed after heavy rains pounded the country's western...
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Navy sees first female complete training to become Naval Special Warfare combatant-craft crewman

The Navy now has its first female graduate to have successfully completed a special warfare training course to become a Naval Special Warfare combatant-craft crewman (SWCC). SWCC are boat operators who move Navy SEALs and other personnel, collect information about installations from enemy military and can take part in direct action raids against "enemy shipping and waterborne traffic," according to the Navy's website.

Comments / 0

Community Policy