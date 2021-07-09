Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon, York by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 17:24:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 18:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Intense thunderstorm lines can produce brief tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, it is best to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This storm may cause serious injury and significant property damage. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Dauphin; Lancaster; Lebanon; York The National Weather Service in State College PA has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Lancaster County in south central Pennsylvania Central York County in south central Pennsylvania Southeastern Dauphin County in south central Pennsylvania South central Lebanon County in south central Pennsylvania * Until 645 PM EDT. * At 523 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Elizabethtown, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Lancaster, Hershey, Elizabethtown, Columbia, Lititz, Middletown, Millersville, Willow Street, Mount Joy, New Holland, Manheim, East Petersburg, Akron, Leola, Paradise, Salunga-Landisville, Maytown, Rothsville, Strasburg and Mountville. This includes The Pennsylvania Turnpike from mile markers 248 to 269. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...70MPH