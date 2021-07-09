Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Durham, Harnett, Johnston, Wake by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 17:24:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Straight line winds can blow down trees, power lines, and damage mobile homes and other buildings. Seek shelter in a sturdy structure until the storm has passed. Stay away from windows as flying debris generated by damaging winds can be deadly. Target Area: Durham; Harnett; Johnston; Wake The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for North central Harnett County in central North Carolina Wake County in central North Carolina Northwestern Johnston County in central North Carolina Southeastern Durham County in central North Carolina * Until 615 PM EDT. * At 524 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near RDU International, or near Raleigh, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters reported trees down in Chatham County. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Raleigh, Cary, Wake Forest, Garner, Fuquay-Varina, Clayton, Angier, RDU International, Apex and Holly Springs. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH