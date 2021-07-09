shrimp season
The Gulf of Mexico commercial shrimp season for both state and federal waters will reopen 30 minutes after sunset on Thursday, July 15, 2021. Biologists evaluate the biological, social and economic impact when deciding the opening date to maximize the benefits to the industry and the public. In making its determination, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department’s (TPWD) Coastal Fisheries Division used the best available data from samples collected during routine trawls and bag seines […]thekatynews.com
Comments / 0