shrimp season

For people cruising around the country in campers, understanding the laws will save you a lot of trouble. For example, depending on where you end up, living in an RV full time may be illegal. Another example is throwing gray water on the ground. Less experienced RVers might have never heard of gray water, let alone know that it’s illegal to throw it on the ground. The last thing travelers or boondockers need is to get hit with a hefty fine.