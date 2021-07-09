Hogg Foundation

The Eveleth Community Foundation (ECF) Fund has granted nearly $12,000 to nonprofit organizations serving the Eveleth community during its recently completed 2021 grant round. The Eveleth Heritage Society received a $4,439 grant to begin their first phase of digitizing old Eveleth photos from newspapers dated between 1898-1924. The Eveleth Heritage Society encourages you to visit the MN Historical website (https://www.mnhs.org/) and use the powerful search and browser functions to find old pictures of relatives and friends. Donors interested in learning more about the ECF and how it may assist them with their charitable interests should contact an ECF Advisory Board member or visit evelethcommunityfoundation.org.