Los Angeles, CA

Biden Taps Garcetti for Ambassador to India

By Open Mike / Editorial
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConfirming rumors that have circulated for weeks, President Joe Biden nominated Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti today to serve as U.S. ambassador to India. “Today, the President announced that I am his nominee to serve as U.S. ambassador to India. I am honored to accept his nomination to serve in this role,” Garcetti said in a statement. “I love Los Angeles and will always be an Angeleno. I want you to know that every day I am your mayor, I will continue to lead this city like it is my first day on the job, with passion, focus, and determination.

