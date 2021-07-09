Food City stores to sell Bristol Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race tickets beginning July 14

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — All Food City locations will begin selling tickets to the Bristol Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race on July 14. “Food City is such an incredible community partner and we are fortunate to have their support not only at the race track, but also in their stores as an official BMS ticket retailer,” said Jerry Caldwell, executive vice president and general manager, Bristol Motor Speedway. “Steve Smith and the entire Food City team have meant so much to us over the years as our longest serving Speedway partner and we are thrilled that our fans have the option to purchase their Bass Pro Shop NRA Night Race tickets in this easy, convenient manner.”