Texas Commission on the Arts

Fort Bend County Libraries (FBCL) is excited to welcome the public back with a performance by nationally-acclaimed storyteller Toni Simmons on Saturday, July 31, beginning at 10:00 am, at the Jodie E. Stavinoha Amphitheater at George Memorial Library, located at 1001 Golfview in Richmond. Simmons is an award-winning and dynamic storyteller who brings her multicultural folktales to life with songs, rhythms, chants, and audience participation. In her “Tails & Tales from Around the World” performance, families with children of […]