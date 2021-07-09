Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Iowa lost production, but Joe Wieskamp's NBA Combine success could pay off in due time

By David Eickholt
Posted by 
247Sports
247Sports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is no sugar-coating it, losing Joe Wieskamp to the NBA is something that will not help Iowa next season. The 6-foot-7 wing was among the biggest winners during the 2021 NBA Combine. Wieskamp posted a 42-inch vertical leap. He also measured at 6-foot-7 with shoes and owned a wingspan of 6-foot-11. The third-year wing also was among the best in the agility drills and only had a 4.2 percent body fat.

247sports.com

Comments / 0

247Sports

247Sports

27K+
Followers
220K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luka Garza
Person
Joe Wieskamp
Person
Fran Mccaffery
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iowa Football#Nba Draft#Iowa Hawkeyes Football#Combine#Cbs Sports#Hawkeyes#Naismith Player#Cj Fredrick#Top247 Point#Division#Premium Vip Access#Hawkeyeinsider
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
News Break
College Basketball
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
Champaign, ILTelegraph

Cockburn announces he's returning to Illini

CHAMPAIGN– Universoty of Illinois All-American Kofi Cockburn announced on his social media accounts Friday that he will return to Illinois for the 2021-22 season. Cockburn is the first center in Illinois history to achieve consensus All-America status, averaging 17.7 points and 9.5 rebounds while making 65.4 percent from the field during his dominant sophomore campaign in 2020-21. He ranked third in the nation with 16 double-doubles and fourth nationally in field goal percentage while leading the NCAA with 78 dunks.
Iowa StatePosted by
247Sports

ESPN analyst calculates Iowa State's returning production entering 2021

It’s been well documented that Iowa State returns a lot of talent from its historic 2020 team, but the exact amount of returning production Iowa State has back on campus following the release of its updated roster was not clear, at least until July 6. Last week, ESPN’s Bill Connelly released his updated returning production rankings following the release of preseason rosters across the country.
Florida StateCBS Sports

Kofi Cockburn announces return to Illinois after considering transferring to Kentucky, Florida State

The top-ranked player in the CBS Sports college basketball transfer rankings isn't transferring after all, as Illinois star Kofi Cockburn announced Friday that he's returning to the Illini for a third season. Cockburn's return is huge for Illinois after the 7-footer seemed intent on pursuing a professional career and then entered the transfer portal before ultimately withdrawing from the NBA Draft.
Illinois StateCBS Sports

College basketball rankings: Illinois enters early Top 25 And 1 after Kofi Cockburn decides not to transfer

Kofi Cockburn entered both the NBA Draft and transfer portal earlier this offseason, which, at the time, strongly suggested the 7-foot center would be playing basketball somewhere other than Illinois next season. But word started to circulate in recent days that Cockburn was likely heading back to the Big Ten school he helped secure a No. 1 seed in the 2021 NCAA Tournament. And Cockburn made it official on Friday by announcing he will in fact play at least one more year for the Illini.
Iowa City, IAkiwaradio.com

Hawkeyes Move On Without Joe Wieskamp

Iowa City, Iowa — With the roster set the Iowa basketball team is focused on next season. Joe Wieskamp announced this month he will stay in the NBA Draft and bypass his senior season. He is one of several key players gone from last year’s team that finished 22-9. That’s...
College Sportstarheelblog.com

UNC Basketball: Who will be the next Cam Johnson?

When the North Carolina Tar Heels landed graduate transfer Cam Johnson in 2017, it was a new approach for the UNC program. In just a few years after Johnson’s transfer, this new approach will become a standard recruiting strategy with the introduction of the one-time transfer rule. Rather than just graduate transfers making an immediate impact, all players that take advantage of the one-time transfer rule can continue their careers at a new school without missing a beat.
NBAaseaofblue.com

Friday Headlines: UK and Kofi Cockburn

Kentucky Wildcats basketball head coach John Calipari seems to continue to make all the right moves this offseason. After landing quality transfers, key players returning for another season and being one of the top landing spots for stud recruit Jalen Duren, you’d think Calipari might slow down just a tad.
Iowa StatePosted by
104.5 KDAT

Could Caitlin Clark Be Iowa’s Top ‘NIL’ Athlete?

You no doubt have heard and seen plenty of talk this week about the new NCAA NIL rule that has college athletes excited. If you don't know what NIL stands for, it means Name, Image, and Likeness. The NCAA has basically said, no we're not going to pay college athletes, but we're going to let them earn some money by letting them cash in on their name. That has always seemed like a fair deal to me. And while Iowa men's players like Jason Bohannon have gotten a lot of attention, perhaps no Iowa player is better positioned to take advantage of this new NIL world than Iowa women's star Caitlin Clark.
Iowa Statethegazette.com

How NIL could catalyze visibility, growth and success for Iowa women’s sports

IOWA CITY — Little girls playing basketball in Iowa want a Caitlin Clark jersey. The West Des Moines Dowling grad skyrocketed to stardom this past season with 11 30-point games, averaging an NCAA-high of 27.4 points per game, earning the Dawn Staley Award as the best all-around guard and sharing the Tamika Catchings Award with UConn freshman Paige Bueckers as the most outstanding freshman of the year.
Illinois Statethechampaignroom.com

Kofi Cockburn returning to Illinois for junior season

Kofi Cockburn will be back in Champaign this fall, and he’ll have a chance to be the country’s best player. The rising junior center announced on Friday that he intends to play for Illinois during the 2021-22 season. His decision follows months of doubt about whether he would ever play for the Illini again, after putting his name in the NBA Draft and later entering the transfer portal.
NBAPosted by
Arizona Sports

July 17 Cubs-Diamondbacks game time changed due to NBA Finals

The Arizona Diamondbacks have altered the game time of their Saturday, July 17, matchup against the Chicago Cubs, the team announced Wednesday. First pitch is now scheduled for 1:10 p.m. “to accommodate a potential Game 5 of the NBA Finals and ensure the ultimate daylong experience for Valley sports fans,” the D-backs said in a press release.
NBAweareiowa.com

Iowa's Joe Wieskamp to leave school, stay in NBA Draft

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa's Joe Wieskamp says he's staying in the NBA Draft, ending his career with the Hawkeyes. Wieskamp, who went through the draft process without committing to leaving for the NBA, wrote a goodbye on his verified Twitter page on Friday. "Hawkeye Nation.. it’s been an incredible...
NBAPosted by
247Sports

Former Iowa wing Joe Wieskamp signs with Priority Sports

On Friday, former Iowa wing Joe Wieskamp made it official his plans to stay in the 2021 NBA Draft. Wieskamp put together a great junior season as he averaged 14.8 points and 6.6 rebounds while shooting 49 percent from the field and 47 percent from three. Wieskamp started to see his stock rise quickly this offseason with strong performances at the NBA Draft Combine and during workouts.

Comments / 0

Community Policy