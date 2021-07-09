Iowa lost production, but Joe Wieskamp's NBA Combine success could pay off in due time
There is no sugar-coating it, losing Joe Wieskamp to the NBA is something that will not help Iowa next season. The 6-foot-7 wing was among the biggest winners during the 2021 NBA Combine. Wieskamp posted a 42-inch vertical leap. He also measured at 6-foot-7 with shoes and owned a wingspan of 6-foot-11. The third-year wing also was among the best in the agility drills and only had a 4.2 percent body fat.247sports.com
