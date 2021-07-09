Cancel
Libertad Review – Cannes 2021

By Adam Solomons
heyuguys.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdmittedly, when it becomes clear Libertad is about an upper-middle class family holidaying on the Costa Brava, rather than the titular Colombian girl working in their summer home, I feared it would be a bourgeois fantasy about servants’ hearts of gold. Thankfully it isn’t. A study of two teens’ fleeting friendship during one summer on the Spanish coast, Libertad is much more interesting – and self-aware – than that.

www.heyuguys.com

MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

Matt Damon’s ‘Stillwater’ Finds Solid Cannes Reviews, but Is That Enough for Theaters?

Matt Damon’s drama “Stillwater” is not at Cannes to capture prizes. Directed and co-written by “Spotlight” Oscar-winner Tom McCarthy, Damon plays an Oklahoma everyman who tries to free his daughter (Abigail Breslin) from a French prison with help from local single mom Camille Cottin (“Call My Agent”). Instead, Focus Features is using the festival to launch the accessible family drama out of competition as a marketing platform for its July 30 wide release. After all, Damon is a global movie star who can generate press coverage by tearing up at the gala world premiere. This movie with a working-class vibe played well at its gala premiere July 8.
Stillwater, OKScreendaily

‘Stillwater’: Cannes Review

Matt Damon teams up with Camille Cottin and director Tom McCarthy for this story about an Oklahoma oil rigger who goes to France in search of redemption. Dir: Tom McCarthy. US. 2021. 140 mins. A nervy mixture of character study, romantic drama and thriller, Stillwater ends up a little out...
WorldScreendaily

‘Let It Be Morning’: Cannes Review

An Israeli Arab visiting his hometown finds himself under military seige. Dir. Eran Kolirin. Israel/France. 2021. 101mins. The situation of Israel’s Arab population is treated with poised satirical acidity in Let It Be Morning, a film mixing social comedy with a touch of absurdism that, though rooted in real-world conflict, has distinct echoes of Buñuel’s The Exterminating Angel. This story of a community suddenly under siege is adapted from a book by Palestinian novelist Sayed Kashua, and written and directed by Israeli film-maker Eran Kolirin. Internationally successful with The Band’s Visit (2007), Kolirin – following up 2016’s Beyond the Mountains and Hills – brings a sharply intelligent deadpan feel to this ensemble comedy-drama, premiering in Un Certain Regard. An involving but emotionally muted dramatic approach should add export appeal to an off-beat take on Middle East tensions.
MoviesScreendaily

‘The Gravedigger’s Wife’: Cannes Review

The business of life and death in Dijibouti City forms the basis for this Critics Week title. Dir/scr: Khadar Ayderus Ahmed. Finland/Germany/France. 2021. 83mins. A health emergency brings a loving couple with an adolescent son up against the nightmare of their own poverty in The Gravedigger’s Wife. This Dijibouti City- set contemporary tale uses building blocks that are basic but there’s genuine suspense and undeniable cinematic flair as the titular woman’s condition worsens and assembling the money needed for life-saving surgery seems impossibly out of reach. The film’s theme of survival on micro and macro levels is completely centred on African habits and resources, yet universally accessible.
MoviesScreendaily

‘Deception’: Cannes Review

Arnaud Desplechin’s French-language adaptation of Philip Roth’s 1990 novel is ’accomplished French filmmaking the way arthouse denizens like it’. Talky as can be yet unfailingly cinematic, and shot entirely during lockdown, Arnaud Desplechin’s French-language adaptation of Philip Roth’s snatches-of-conversation 1990 novel ‘Deception’ touches and entertains. It also preemptively mocks and diffuses any brewing accusations of sexism or misogyny — terms that seem unavoidable of late where Roth is concerned — by providing an intimate framework for several of France’s most interesting actresses to shine. This zig-zagging emotionally perceptive tale of an American writer abroad and the women he has bedded — or perhaps merely written about having bedded — is accomplished French filmmaking the way arthouse denizens like it.
Moviesthefilmstage.com

Cannes Review: Annette is a Gnarled Musical that Marks a Bracing Return for Leos Carax

In Annette, a provocative comedian (Adam Driver) and renowned opera singer (Marion Cotillard) fall in love and have a gifted child. Written and composed by Ron and Russell Mael of Sparks, the singular rock band that formed in the early 1970s, the musical is directed by Leos Carax, making his long-awaited return with his first feature since Holy Motors in 2012. (The Maels reached out after Carax used one of their songs in that film.) And though a dyed-in-the-wool collaboration, it remains an unmistakably Caraxian film—not long after Sparks’ overture (“This is the start!” goes the refrain) does the director dip into his own back catalog: a motorbike, shot from low, tearing down an illuminated tunnel at night; glistening limousines; nods to Jean Vigo and Melville; eroticism; lots of cigarettes. It really has been too long.
MoviesScreendaily

‘Babi Yar. Context’: Cannes Review

Sergei Loznitza turns his gaze to wartime Ukraine, and the 1941 massacre of Jews outsite Kiev, in this powerful documentary. Dir: Sergei Loznitsa. Netherlands, Ukraine. 2021. 121 mins. With his 2016 documentary Austerlitz, Sergei Loznitza reflected on the appalling contemporary phenomenon of Holocaust tourism, observing concentration camp visitors uninterested in...
MoviesDeadline

Cannes Review: ‘The Hill Where Lionesses Roar’

Fans of 2019 Palme d’Or contender Portrait Of A Lady On Fire will know Luàna Bajrami as the terrific young actress who portrayed the maid, Sophie. Now, the French-Kosovan returns to Cannes as a writer, director and star with Directors’ Fortnight drama The Hill Where Lionesses Roar (Luaneshat E Kodrës). Bajrami is only 20 years old, so unsurprisingly this is her debut, which she made when she was just 19.
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The Innocents’: Film Review | Cannes 2021

The lonely, uncanny and sometimes unthinkingly violent world of childhood is explored with chilling candor and exceptional skill in writer-director Eskil Vogt’s arthouse horror feature The Innocents. Although clearly congruent with the dark themes and emotional dynamics Vogt has probed in his screenplays for fellow Norwegian Joachim Trier, Vogt’s own...
Moviesheyuguys.com

Flag Day Review – Cannes 2021

Celebrated actor but unproven director Sean Penn has of late been bruised by appearances at Cannes, where his work behind the camera has been harshly critiqued, even mocked. Unfortunately, it appears Flag Day offers no respite, with French audiences largely unimpressed by his attempt at a New Hollywood-style crime caper. Though that doesn’t mean there aren’t some aspects of Flag Day worth remarking on – or even that it’s a bad movie, per se.
MoviesDeadline

Cannes Review: ‘Bergman Island’

Breathing in the air that the master breathed, staying in his home and becoming saturated with all manner of first-hand Bergman-iana has in no way qualified Bergman Island writer-director Mia Hansen-Love to be mentioned in the same breath as the late Swedish master Ingmar Bergman, much less make a film about his aura and legacy. Lazy, unimaginative and incapable of expressing admiration for Bergman in any meaningful way, this story of a couple who make a pilgrimage to Faro Island to soak in the man’s influence, is a very poor excuse for an homage except as a travelogue. When Woody Allen did it, it was both sincere and very funny.
Theater & Danceheyuguys.com

The Velvet Underground Review – Cannes 2021

Todd Haynes has created an intoxicating documentary about the legendary avant-garde band that was the Velvet Underground. Starting with some key moments from the early 1960s, most notably Walter Cronkite’s announcement of the assassination of JFK, the footage sets the scene for the genesis of one of the century’s most seminal and exciting bands.
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

‘After Yang’: Film Review | Cannes 2021

A punchy dance routine for multiple families of four opens After Yang, and it’s easily the most exhilarating sequence of its kind in a film about artificial intelligence since Oscar Isaac and Sonoya Mizuno’s sexy boogie in Ex Machina. But this contemplative, utterly transfixing second feature from the South Korean-born video essayist known as Kogonada could not be more different in tone. The “technosapien” here is not a malevolent threat but an integral part of the connective tissue of one family’s lives. When their robot malfunctions, they are left to navigate an aching loss while considering the limits of their self-knowledge.
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

Cannes Review: Juliette Binoche In ‘Between Two Worlds’

Juliette Binoche gets her hands dirty in the French drama Between Two Worlds (Ouistreham), the Cannes Directors’ Fortnight opener from Emmanuel Carrère. Adapted from Florence Aubenas’ bestseller Le Quai De Ouistreham, it centers on Marianne Winckler, an author who goes undercover as a cleaner in order to write a book about her experiences.
WorldScreendaily

‘House Arrest’: Cannes Review

Aleksey German Jr arrives at Cannes with the story of a University professor confined to campus. David (Merab Ninidze), a university professor in a provincial Russian campus which has clearly seen better days, launches a one-man social media campaign designed to reveal the corruption of the local mayor. His actions backfire however, and he finds himself placed under house arrest and served with trumped up embezzlement charges (the same charges, coincidentally, which were made against Russian director Kirill Serebrennikov, who spent 18 months under house arrest). Aleksey German Jr’s latest film, a Kafkaesque single-location satire about the considerable cost of doing the right thing, lacks some of the dense complexity of his earlier work. But in David, the film has a charismatic and textured central character who widens the scope of a picture which rarely strays beyond the confines of a cluttered, claustrophobic apartment.
Moviesheyuguys.com

The Story of Film: A New Generation Review – Cannes 2021

Rather than using the excuse of a pandemic to slow down, the indefatigable and hugely prolific director Mark Cousins has instead speeded up his output. This is the first of two films he has screening in Cannes, while two more finished films are in the pipeline. It was fitting that his latest venture, a follow-up to The Story of Film: An Odyssey, was the first screening of the Cannes Film Festival for it is a celebration of this millennium’s cinema and is a sweeping, vast and loving look at the recent past and potential future of film.
MoviesDeadline

Cannes Review: ‘Lingui, The Sacred Bonds’

The dilemma of a poor 15-year-old girl seeking an abortion in an Islamic African country where the practice is both taboo and illegal is dramatized with understated compassion in Lingui, The Sacred Bonds. Veteran Chadian director Mahamat-Saleh Haroun lays out the tale in a steady manner that maintains an appealing...
WorldScreendaily

‘Ahed’s Knee’: Cannes Review

Nadav Lapid plays in Competition with a caustic story about an Israeli film-maker forced into a cultural compromise. Dir/scr: Nadav Lapid. France/Germany/Israel. 2021. 109 mins. Early on in Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid’s bitter, ironic, incendiary new film, Nur Fibak’s character Yahalom describes her meteoric rise from provincial librarian to Deputy...
MoviesScreendaily

‘Jane By Charlotte’: Cannes Review

Jane Birkin and Charlotte Gainsbourg explore their relationship in this modest, tender documentary. Dir. Charlotte Gainsbourg. France. 2021. 107 mins. When a celebrated actress and singer makes a film about her mother, also a celebrated actress and singer, you expect the result to be something of a mutual appreciation party. In fact, in Jane by Charlotte, Jane Birkin and daughter Charlotte Gainsbourg seem not only to revel in each other’s company, but to be a little perplexed by each other – and in Birkin’s case, perplexed by herself too. This small, engaging film doesn’t offer much in the way of introduction to Birkin for non-initiates - there’s nothing about her acting career, for example. But for the devoted audience of a star who can – for once – genuinely be called an icon, the film offers a tender and quite illuminating portrait of a mother-daughter relationship seen both within, and far away from, the public sphere of celebrity. It should have a modest but solid presence in Francophile, cinephile and musical outlets alike.
WorldScreendaily

‘Rehana’: Cannes Review

Un Certain Regard drama set in Bangladesh follows one woman’s heedless pursuit of justice. Dir. Abdullah Mohammad Saad. Bangladesh/Singapore/Qatar. 2021. 107 mins. A moral dilemma, and one woman’s emotional turmoil, are explored with a directorial style that grips like steel in Abdullah Mohammad Saad’s Bangladeshi drama Rehana. Lead actress Azmeri Haque Badhon impresses and unsettles as a woman whose pursuit of justice threatens to destroy her and those around her.

