Libertad Review – Cannes 2021

Jane Birkin and Charlotte Gainsbourg explore their relationship in this modest, tender documentary. Dir. Charlotte Gainsbourg. France. 2021. 107 mins. When a celebrated actress and singer makes a film about her mother, also a celebrated actress and singer, you expect the result to be something of a mutual appreciation party. In fact, in Jane by Charlotte, Jane Birkin and daughter Charlotte Gainsbourg seem not only to revel in each other’s company, but to be a little perplexed by each other – and in Birkin’s case, perplexed by herself too. This small, engaging film doesn’t offer much in the way of introduction to Birkin for non-initiates - there’s nothing about her acting career, for example. But for the devoted audience of a star who can – for once – genuinely be called an icon, the film offers a tender and quite illuminating portrait of a mother-daughter relationship seen both within, and far away from, the public sphere of celebrity. It should have a modest but solid presence in Francophile, cinephile and musical outlets alike.