Oregon Tool said Wednesday its owners — American Securities and P2 Capital Partners — had sold the company to the California investment firm Platinum Equity. Neither the Milwaukie company, known until earlier this year as Blount International, nor its buyers disclosed the value of the sale or how it is being funded. Oregon Tool — best known for selling chainsaws, saw parts and mowing blades — said it expects the transaction to be done by quarter four of 2021.