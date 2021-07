NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Officers with the North Charleston Police Department are searching for the whereabouts of 41-year-old Jessica Ratcliffe. Ratcliffe, who lives in North Charleston, was last seen on July 4th at 9:20 p.m., but she may have been seen two days later in the area of Rivers Avenue and Midland Park with two men, according to NCPD.