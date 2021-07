This vintage of The Armagh, the Barry family's most premium wine, is intensely concentrated with lifted earthy, umami aromas like charred beetroot and dried mint that sit alongside the plush plum and blueberry fruit and chocolaty oak. Typical to Clare, there's an almost surprising lift of acidity on the palate that comes to the rescue. Powerful, talc-like tannins weave the plump fruit and herbs together. This is a beast of a wine, but it's a well-structured beast that will age for several decades. Christina Pickard.