Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Headliners Foundation Awards Annual Scholarships To 17 Texas Journalism Students

thekatynews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Headliners Foundation of Texas is pleased to announce winners of $80,800 in scholarships for the 2021-2022 academic year. The awards go to 16 undergraduate students at schools throughout the state showing outstanding potential in journalism. The Foundation also awarded the Bess Whitehead Scott Scribes Scholarship to a deserving professional seeking advancement in the field of journalism through pursuit of additional education.

thekatynews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Society
City
Troup, TX
City
Plano, TX
State
Texas State
City
Kingwood, TX
City
Boerne, TX
Local
Texas Education
City
Hutto, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah
Person
Verne Lundquist
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas State University#Texas Wesleyan University#Texas Tech University#Texas A M University#Charity#The University Of Texas#Texas A M University#Trinity University#Ar#Baylor University#Jack Keever#University Of Houston#University Of North Texas#Chair Of The Foundation#Board Of Governors#Headliners Club#Tapb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Journalism
News Break
Society
News Break
Education
News Break
Charities
Related
Los Angeles, CANBC News

Los Angeles bemoans mask mandate while experts urge compliance

LOS ANGELES - A collective groan spread through Los Angeles when county public health officials reintroduced an indoor mask mandate regardless of vaccine status just one month after California reopened its economy. Frustrated by what some view as a step backward in the prolonged coronavirus pandemic, residents quickly pushed back...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Social media platforms 'killing people'

President Biden on Friday said that social media companies that allow coronavirus misinformation to spread on their platforms are “killing people,” escalating a fight with Facebook and other companies as the White House warns about the spread of inaccurate information about COVID-19 vaccines. Biden was asked by reporters at the...
PoliticsABC News

Gov. Andrew Cuomo to be questioned in sexual harassment investigation: Reports

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo will be questioned on Saturday by investigators with the New York State Attorney General's office related to the probe into sexual harassment allegations made against him, according to reports. The independent probe into these accusations, ranging from alleged unwanted hugs to alleged inappropriate comments, has...
EnvironmentNBC News

More than 100 dead, as many as 1,500 missing after floods hit Europe

MAINZ, Germany — More than 1,000 people were still unaccounted for early Friday after raging floods in western Europe left more than 100 people dead and communities devastated as frantic rescue efforts entered a second day. In Germany over 100 people were killed after heavy rains pounded the country's western...

Comments / 0

Community Policy