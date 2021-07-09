Thousands of Texans and out-of-state visitors headed to Texas lakes, rivers and coastal bays to celebrate the Independence Day weekend. Texas Game Wardens were out in force to ensure everyone stayed safe on the water. “Texas Game Wardens conducted safety checks on more than 12,220 vessels statewide between Friday and Sunday over the Fourth of July weekend,” said Cody Jones, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department’s (TPWD) Assistant Commander for Marine Enforcement. “Our game wardens were […]