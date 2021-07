COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - Crews are searching for a man who was swept under the water Saturday after jumping into the Coeur d'Alene River. Reports from Kootenai County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) said the man jumped off his boat after losing the boat's keys overboard. The woman he was with also jumped in. She was wearing a life jacket which she attempted the throw to the man after he called for help, but he disappeared into the water.