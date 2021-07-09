North Country Angling: Hexagenia madness

MALONE — Hospice of the North Country will hold its first Light up the Lake memorial event on Thursday, July 8 at 8 p.m. on Rotary Lake at the Malone Recreational Park. Hospice invites community members to celebrate the memories and lives of their loved ones who have passed by participating in the Light up the Lake memorial event. This event is not limited to families and loved ones of those who have had hospice services. The event organizers are anticipating the evening will be a moving and uplifting celebration of life and remembrance of loved ones. Hospice of the North Country wants to offer the opportunity for families and friends to enjoy reflecting on the special memories of those who have passed while floating candles light up the lake. “Anyone who has experienced loss is welcomed to attend,” said Cathlyn Lamitie, Hospice Director of Development/Communications. “We are hopeful this will be a beautiful event and a wonderful tribute to the special people who were part of our lives.” Hospice team members will release the floating candles for those who are unable to attend.