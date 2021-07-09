Cancel
North Country Angling: Hexagenia madness

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarly July can only mean one thing to the angler who loves to fish remote, still water — finding and fishing the Hexagenia hatch. Those familiar with the hatch wait in anticipation to learn of the hatch beginning on their favorite ponds or lakes. For those of us who chase...

Related
Lake Placid, NYsuncommunitynews.com

North Country School student inspires access, adventure

Equitable access to nature: fundamental to humanity. LAKE PLACID | An idea from one 8th Grade student found a new way to invite children of color to explore the Adirondack wilderness. Inyene, 13, imagined the summer camp experience while talking with Jess Jeffery, an outdoor leadership instructor at North Country...
HobbiesAM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Outdoors Angle: Bladed Jigs

The Flag Outdoors Expert Steve Carney has your weekly Outdoors Angle right here!. As we slide into the very hot period of July, we need to change our fishing tactics and start to think about aggressive baits that trigger strikes. Keep in mind the water temperatures are approaching the mid 70's coupled with lots of bait fish being hatched as we speak. There is a ton of food out there and your bait needs to be different and active.
CyclingCaledonian Record-News

North Country Tricycle Brings Together Area Mountain Biking Networks

Three volunteer-run trail networks located in adjoining North Country towns have come together to create a mountain bike trail collaborative. The group, called “North Country Tricycle,” brings together PRKR MTN Trails in Littleton, the Bethlehem Trail Association (BTA), and Profile Trails (also known as Franconia Area-NEMBA). The three intend to work together to standardize and enhance their trails for all levels and abilities as well as hold events, fundraisers and challenges.
Traverse City, MITraverse City Record-Eagle

On the Trail: North Country Trail Supply to Broomhead Road a scenic hike

I’ve enjoyed hiking sections of the North Country Trail (NCT) throughout our region as it winds along the Manistee River, joins the Muncie Lakes and Sand Lakes pathways and continues through the Jordan River Valley heading north. It can be broken down into shorter or longer hikes even, some overnight backpacking loops. Most of the hikes are out-and-back, or you can spot a car with a friend to avoid the return walk.
CarsConcord Monitor

The hottest item for N.H.'s North Country? ATVs

Though a Berlin ATV festival planned for the end of July was canceled, riders and supporters of the hobby say the industry is still thriving in the North Country. ATV riding has become more popular in the area since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, because it’s an outdoor hobby, and people who would have gone on vacation or had plans to travel couldn’t do so because of restrictions.
Lifestylenny360.com

Enjoy all of north country’s outdoor offerings

It’s summer in the north country — the perfect time to get outside and enjoy this beautiful area. One of my personal goals is to hike the Adirondack 46 high peaks — and this, like the last several summers, will have me checking a few more off the list. Even...
Festivalnny360.com

North Country Music Festival will be in Carthage

CARTHAGE — With things returning to normal, events are again being held throughout the summer. This weekend, Cabin 3 — The Outpost at the First Baptist Church and the Carthage Area Chamber of Commerce will host events which had to be canceled last year due to the pandemic. For the...
NFLWiscnews.com

WALTERS COLUMN: Hitting 60 on the North Country Trail

This week and next I will be writing to you about a backpacking trip that I just came home from on a 62-mile section of the North Country Trail. This adventure was a personal challenge to myself that I actually told very few people about before I left home as I was not sure that I could make it. Back in the 1990s, I round-trip hiked this section twice in the winter and twice in the summer.
FishingNorth Country Public Radio

7/9/21: Bass fishing pros come to the North Country

This summer, the professional bass fishing circuits, Bassmasters and Major League Fishing, will hold major tournaments on the St. Lawrence River and Lake Champlain. Also: Two North Country schools districts are shut out of federal stimulus funding.
Crested Butte News

Backcountry madness not so mad this summer

Thanks to early messaging…public lands operating at a “functional capacity”. “Tame and manageable.” That is how Dave Ochs of the Crested Butte Conservation Corps (CBCC) is describing this summer’s Crested Butte area backcountry situation that last year was neither tame nor manageable. “With folks heading back to ball games, weddings,...
Lake George, NYNEWS10 ABC

North Country Report: Women on Wheels celebrate the open road in Lake George

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Even with Americade moved to September, you can’t keep the motorcycles out of Lake George. That was the mood in the village and at Roaring Brook Ranch this week, as the Women on Wheels motorcycle organization came to town. Around 260 women riders came to town, most of them staying at the recently-renovated ranch.
Jackson, NHconwaydailysun.com

Tin Mountain to host online, field program in July, August

ALBANY — Tin Mountain Conservation Center will be presenting online nature programs and field trips in July and August. Naturalist-led hikes in Jackson are Thursdays from 10 a.m. to noon July and August. Join one of Tin Mountain Conservation Center’s naturalists for weekly hikes at the Jackson Field Station property....
Lifestylenny360.com

Over Coffee with Ellen: Enjoy each north country season while it lasts

We are so fortunate in the north country to be able to celebrate and experience four completely different seasons. My joy in the changing seasons has been mentioned in this column from time to time. I am so grateful we live in a part of the country where we can thoroughly enjoy the beauty of springtime flowers, the warmth and sunshine of our summer months, the color of fall and, yes, the beauty of snow in the winter (I still would love to see snow falling everywhere but on the roadways!).
Malone, NYmymalonetelegram.com

Hospice of the North Country Light up the Lake event

MALONE — Hospice of the North Country will hold its first Light up the Lake memorial event on Thursday, July 8 at 8 p.m. on Rotary Lake at the Malone Recreational Park. Hospice invites community members to celebrate the memories and lives of their loved ones who have passed by participating in the Light up the Lake memorial event. This event is not limited to families and loved ones of those who have had hospice services. The event organizers are anticipating the evening will be a moving and uplifting celebration of life and remembrance of loved ones. Hospice of the North Country wants to offer the opportunity for families and friends to enjoy reflecting on the special memories of those who have passed while floating candles light up the lake. “Anyone who has experienced loss is welcomed to attend,” said Cathlyn Lamitie, Hospice Director of Development/Communications. “We are hopeful this will be a beautiful event and a wonderful tribute to the special people who were part of our lives.” Hospice team members will release the floating candles for those who are unable to attend.
PoliticsNorth Country Public Radio

North Country at Work: Caretaking on Dark Island

Jul 15, 2021 — Ana Williams-BergenNorth Country at Work: Caretaking on Dark Island. Caretaking for seasonal homes has long been a common job in the Thousands Islands region. Alexandria Bay native Gerald Heath devoted his life to this work. In the early 1950s, he got an exceptional gig: looking after...
Glens Falls, NYNEWS10 ABC

North Country Weekend Calendar: Bring out your tractors and pull for a cure

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This week in the North Country Weekend Calendar, anyone with a tractor can put it to good use, and have fun while doing it. The 12th annual Carl Lufkin Memorial Pull for a Cure is set to kick off on Saturday, with a variety of vehicle types invited to raise money for cancer charities in Argyle. There’s also plenty of live music set for the weekend.
Orient, NYcbslocal.com

Orient Country Store: A North Fork Family Grocery Counts On Community

ORIENT, NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – At the eastern tip of Long Island, two generations of family are keeping a local landmark alive. In a space that’s served as a grocery for roughly 250 years, the Orient Country Store is a community destination for household items, sandwiches, pies, and catching up with neighbors.
Madison, NHconwaydailysun.com

Ski NH: Pandemic-fueled demand upped season visits

EAST MADISON — Ski NH hosted its annual business meeting and a beachside soiree event last Wednesday at King Pine Ski Area & Purity Spring Resort. About 70 people attended the business meeting in the King Pine base lodge. Around 100 attended the beachside soiree on Sunset Beach. Due to...

