Protecting yourself in the digital age following latest ransomware cyber attack

On Friday, Kaseya, an IT management software vendor was the latest victim of a ransomware attack. In a statement yesterday, the company announced that approximately 50 of it’s direct customers were breached in the attack and between 800 and 1,500 businesses were compromised. The companies CEO Fred Voccola said “our global teams are working around the clock to get our customers back up and running” and added “we understand that every second they are shut down, it impacts their livelihood, which is why we’re working feverishly to get this resolved.” Kaseya has been working with the FBI and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency since the attack. On Sunday, the White House urged companies who believe their systems were compromised in the attack to immediately report it to the internet crime complaint center. The agencies are currently trying to figure out who is behind the attack and how to stop it though it is suspected to be ‘REvil’ a ransomware gang believed to operate out of eastern Europe or Russia. Experts think ‘REvil’ could also be behind the JBS meat company shut down in May. ‘REvil’ has demanded a $70 million payment in bitcoin for a tool to restore businesses’ data.