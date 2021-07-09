Cancel
Norfolk, VA

Protecting yourself in the digital age following latest ransomware cyber attack

13News Now
7 days ago
 7 days ago
NORFOLK, Va. — Another major ransomware attack happened over the Independence Day weekend: this time, hackers targeting IT companies and a software vendor called Kaseya. “They’re getting more and more sophisticated,” said Luke Downing, President of Norfolk IT firm Mode5. “That’s become a real concern.”. Downing tells 13News Now that...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cyber Security#Cyberattack#Ransomware#The Digital Age#Hackers
