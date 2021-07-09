Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Racine, WI

Racine Public Library to Host Pop-up COVID Vaccine Clinic at Lunch Break at the Library

By Racine County Eye
Posted by 
Racine County Eye
Racine County Eye
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v06DB_0asSS3RB00

City of Racine – Today, the City of Racine and the Racine Public Library announced that on Wednesday, July 14, the AMI COVID Vaccination Clinic which operates out of Regency Mall will host a pop-up vaccine clinic from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Lunch Break at the Library.

Lunch Break at the Library features food from Frankie’s Food Truck, East View Coffee Co, and Reid’s Roasted Corn. Anyone who comes to get vaccinated over lunch will receive a food voucher worth up to $10 to use at any one of food vendors on site.

Additionally, residents who gets vaccinated can be entered into the City of Racine’s prize drawing where they could win a signed basketball from the Milwaukee Bucks, one month’s rent (up to $700), big screen SMART TVs, grocery gift cards, and more.

“We continue to look for opportunities to get our residents vaccinated from COVID-19 and pop-up clinics at events are a great way to do that. Lunch Break at the Library is a great weekly event – so come get vaccinated, enter to win some great prizes, and get $10 towards lunch,” said Racine Mayor Cory Mason.

“I am happy to host a pop-up vaccination clinic during our Lunch Break at the Library event. Without the COVID-19 vaccine, our doors would still be shut to the community, so we understand the importance of getting vaccinated. At Lunch Break at the Library, if you haven’t been vaccinated already, you can help end the pandemic, plus get lunch on the City, and maybe win a prize. We hope to see you there,” Angela Zimmermann, Executive Director of the Racine Public Library.

Additionally, MHS Health Wisconsin will be on site encouraging residents to get their COVID Vaccine and giving out school supplies and health information.

Community members should remember:

  • Vaccinations are FREE
  • You DO NOT need to show an ID
  • Bus rides are FREE
  • Anyone age 12 and above is eligible to get vaccinated – They will need to have a parent or legal guardian sign a consent form to receive the vaccine.

For more information about this opportunity, visit www.vaccinateracine.org

Comments / 0

Racine County Eye

Racine County Eye

Racine, WI
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
466K+
Views
ABOUT

Racine County Eye provides readers with up-to-date local news from southeastern Wisconsin, including Kenosha and Racine. We cover local news about development, crime, schools, transportation, employment, COViD-19, and state, county, and local politics.

 https://www.racinecountyeye.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Racine, WI
Health
Racine, WI
Coronavirus
Local
Wisconsin COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Wisconsin Health
Racine, WI
Government
City
Racine, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
Local
Wisconsin Coronavirus
City
Mason, WI
City
Milwaukee, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cory Mason
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lunch Break#Vaccinations#Covid 19 Vaccine#Covid Vaccine Clinic#The Racine Public Library#Regency Mall#The Milwaukee Bucks#Mhs Health Wisconsin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Racine County, WIPosted by
Racine County Eye

Racine County COVID-19 Care Package Distribution

Racine County Executive, Jonathan Delagrave, announced a partnership with Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin and Giving to the Nations. All Racine County residents negatively impacted by COVID-19 are eligible to pick up a free care package. This will be Racine County’s third event, the first held in the City of Racine and the second in the City of Burlington.
Racine, WIPosted by
Racine County Eye

TEMPO Racine Announces 2021-2023 Board of Directors

On Thursday, July 15, TEMPO Racine held their Annual Picnic at Meadowbrook Country Club. TEMPO Racine President, Andrea Kiemen-Rognsvoog, of USI Insurance Services, announced Carolynn Friesch, newly appointed Executive Director of United Way of Kenosha County, as her successor as President, stating, “It is to the TEMPO Racine Board’s credit and our honor that we are turning over an organization that is financially stable and has a solid organizational foundation for Mrs. Friesch and the incoming Board of Directors to build upon.”
Racine, WIPosted by
Racine County Eye

Racine Theatre Guild Holds Signature Spotlight: Salute to America Virtual Auditions

Virtual auditions for “Signature Spotlight: Salute to America” are open from now until Friday, July 30, 2021 for the Racine Theatre Guild’s upcoming in-person concert. Bringing together classic patriotic songs, stars and stripes ballads, and red, white, and blue modern hits, this concert celebrates national pride while also commemorating the 20th anniversary of September 11.
Waterford, WIPosted by
Racine County Eye

Local Students Selected for Carthage Summer Research Program

Carthage students were selected to conduct research with faculty as part of the 2021 Summer Undergraduate Research Experience, including these students from your coverage area:. Katiann Nelson of Waterford is participating in the Preparation and Performance: An Opera Company Experience project. Ashley Gorman of Mount Pleasant is participating in the...
Racine County, WIPosted by
Racine County Eye

Disabled Veterans Fish in Salmon-A-Rama

Paralyzed Veterans of America (Wisconsin Chapter) and Salmon Unlimited Wisconsin joined forces to allow disabled veterans to fish on Lake Michigan. Paralyzed Veterans of America strives to enhance and uplift the lives of veterans who have experienced spinal cord trauma or who suffer from a spinal cord disease, MS, or ALS. Salmon Unlimited Wisconsin hosts Salmon-a-Rama, an annual fishing competition on Lake Michigan. The contest headquarters is Reefpoint Marina in Racine. Since 1973, this organization has worked to support Lake Michigan’s fishery.
Milwaukee, WIPosted by
Racine County Eye

Free Guest Passes Available July 15 For Milwaukee Brewers Game

RACINE – City of Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services (PRCS), a participant in the Milwaukee Brewer Buddies Program, will be distributing a limited number of complimentary guest passes to the July 20, 2021, baseball game between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Kansas City Royals. Game time is 7:10 p.m. at Miller Park, 1 Brewers Way, in Milwaukee.
Racine County, WIPosted by
Racine County Eye

Hometown Hero: Paula Mae Winiarski

Paula Mae Winiarski has influenced the community. As Miss Racine, Miss Wisconsin, and currently working as an Intensive Care Unit nurse, she’s found a way to advocate for the people in Racine. Long before the COVID-19 pandemic, Winiarski set out to be in the healthcare field with the mission to...
Racine, WIPosted by
Racine County Eye

Rotary Gavel Passes from Patzke to Terry

Outgoing Racine Founder’s Rotary Club president Mark Patzke passed the gavel to Chris Terry during the club’s annual “Changing of the Guard” meeting on Thursday, July 1 at the Racine Zoo’s Rotary West Pavilion. Terry will serve as the club’s president and oversee the activities of the club’s board of...
Racine County, WIPosted by
Racine County Eye

5 Unique Things to Do in Racine County

Summer is in full swing. Maybe you’ve exhausted going to the beach. It is possible that you’re tired of the activities you’ve been partaking in all summer long. The fun doesn’t have to stop, though. Stick around in Racine County and try out these things to do. Are you looking...
Racine County, WIPosted by
Racine County Eye

County Gives Away Aquatic Center Passes

RACINE COUNTY – Racine County is giving away hundreds of free admission passes to the SC Johnson Community Aquatic Center to encourage area youth and families to swim in a safe and family friendly environment. The $2,500 worth of individual daily passes, which include 800 individual youth (ages 3 to...
Racine, WIPosted by
Racine County Eye

Adult Fall Kickball Registration Begins

Racine – City of Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services (PRCS) will begin taking registration for Monday night Co-Ed Adult Fall Kickball on Monday, July 12, and will continue through Friday, August 6. Player cards are available online at www.cityofracine.org/ParksRec or at the PRCS office, 800 Center Street, Room 127.
Racine County, WIPosted by
Racine County Eye

3 Unique Places to Stay in Racine County

Summer is finally here. Between festivals, the lakes, shopping, dining, and the warm temperatures, Racine is a great place to spend time during the summer. Whether you’re passing through or looking for a place to staycation, there are three places in Racine County that you don’t want to miss out on visiting.
Racine, WIPosted by
Racine County Eye

4th Fest of Greater Racine Announces Parade Honors

RACINE- For the 2021 Independence Day celebration, the 4th Fest of Greater Racine is honoring a few well-deserving, and well known, community members. You can watch for their units in the parade which steps off at 9 a.m. on Monday, July 5, following the pre-parade which starts at 8:45 a.m.
Public HealthPosted by
Racine County Eye

Celebrate Independence Day Safely With Tips From ReadyWisconsin

People across Wisconsin will be celebrating Independence Day this upcoming weekend and many of those festivities will likely include fireworks. Whether your plans involve watching a professional display or creating your own, ReadyWisconsin encourages you to make fireworks safety a priority. “While fireworks are present in Wisconsin throughout the year,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy