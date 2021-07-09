Racine Public Library to Host Pop-up COVID Vaccine Clinic at Lunch Break at the Library

City of Racine – Today, the City of Racine and the Racine Public Library announced that on Wednesday, July 14, the AMI COVID Vaccination Clinic which operates out of Regency Mall will host a pop-up vaccine clinic from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Lunch Break at the Library.

Lunch Break at the Library features food from Frankie’s Food Truck, East View Coffee Co, and Reid’s Roasted Corn. Anyone who comes to get vaccinated over lunch will receive a food voucher worth up to $10 to use at any one of food vendors on site.

Additionally, residents who gets vaccinated can be entered into the City of Racine’s prize drawing where they could win a signed basketball from the Milwaukee Bucks, one month’s rent (up to $700), big screen SMART TVs, grocery gift cards, and more.

“We continue to look for opportunities to get our residents vaccinated from COVID-19 and pop-up clinics at events are a great way to do that. Lunch Break at the Library is a great weekly event – so come get vaccinated, enter to win some great prizes, and get $10 towards lunch,” said Racine Mayor Cory Mason.

“I am happy to host a pop-up vaccination clinic during our Lunch Break at the Library event. Without the COVID-19 vaccine, our doors would still be shut to the community, so we understand the importance of getting vaccinated. At Lunch Break at the Library, if you haven’t been vaccinated already, you can help end the pandemic, plus get lunch on the City, and maybe win a prize. We hope to see you there,” Angela Zimmermann, Executive Director of the Racine Public Library.

Additionally, MHS Health Wisconsin will be on site encouraging residents to get their COVID Vaccine and giving out school supplies and health information.

Community members should remember:

Vaccinations are FREE

You DO NOT need to show an ID

Bus rides are FREE

Anyone age 12 and above is eligible to get vaccinated – They will need to have a parent or legal guardian sign a consent form to receive the vaccine.

For more information about this opportunity, visit www.vaccinateracine.org