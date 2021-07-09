Cancel
Hailey, ID

Fire Burning North East of Hailey

By Benito Baeza
95.7 KEZJ
95.7 KEZJ
HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX)-A wildfire is burning in the Sawtooth National Forest several miles northeast of Hailey. According to the U.S. Forest service-Sawtooth National Forest, the Aspen Gulch Fire was first reported Thursday morning near Mormon Hill by a crew on an airplane working another fire. The fire Friday was estimated to be about 64 acres, burning through broken timber and sage brush. Crews are on the scene working with air craft while a Type 3 Incident Management Team has been ordered. The area, about 17 miles northeast of Hailey, is remote and has heavy down timber and snags; standing, dead or dying trees.

