job opportunities

thekatynews.com
 7 days ago

Searching for a job can be difficult and stressful. Fort Bend County Libraries (FBCL) will host an online Job-Search Support Group on Tuesday, July 27, at 2:00 pm. This program will be live-streamed via Webex; it will NOT be in person. In this online forum, job hunters will have an opportunity to network with other people, exchange tips and leads, or simply vent their frustrations with others in the same position. Library staff will share helpful online resources […]

