Efraim Karsh, editor of the Middle East Quarterly and director of the BESA Center for Strategic Studies in a recent webinar (video) discussing the growing radicalization of the Israeli Arab community stated that the “main danger to Israel’s continued success, or even existence over the long run,” is posed not by Iran or the myriad armed Islamist proxies operating along its frontiers, but by Arab citizens of Israel. Comprising roughly one fifth of the population, over the past quarter century Israeli Arabs have increasingly come to adopt a Palestinian identity, “reject Israel’s continued existence as a Jewish state,” and employ “both violent and … sophisticated means to achieve this goal.”