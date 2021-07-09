Texas Historical Records Advisory Board Invites Nominations for 2021 Archival Awards

The Texas Historical Records Advisory Board (THRAB) invites nominations for its 2021 archival awards. THRAB gives bestows annual awards in the categories of excellence, advocacy, and distinguished service. The Archival Award of Excellence honors archival institutions and individuals in Texas who have made significant achievements in preserving and improving access to historical records in any format. The Advocacy for Archives Award acknowledges an individual or organization that has made significant contributions to ensure the preservation and availability of Texas’s historical record.