Halpin garden honors family; Lake home is on Garden Walk

Exactly eight miles outside of downtown Madison sits the luscious lakeside home of Jim and Jean Halpin. A truly spectacular little jaunt winds through rolling, gorgeous rural scenery, until hitting the backside of the golf course, right before arriving at the breathtaking views of 6793 Zimmerman Drive on Lake Madison. Immediately upon arrival, visitors can't help but appreciate the best of both worlds, as rural farmland transcends into a captivating, lakefront oasis.