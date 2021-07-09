Cancel
‘Monsters at Work’: Val Was Recast and the New Voice Actor Demanded to Design Her Monster

The sequel to Pixar’s Monsters, Inc. — Monsters at Work — brings a very familiar voice to the cast with the character of Val Little in the new Disney+ series. Mindy Kaling voices the tall orange/reddish monster with two vast legs. However, The Office alum wasn’t the original person cast for the voice role of Val in Monsters At Work. When Disney approached her, Kaling had one request — the look of her monster.

