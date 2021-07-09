‘Monsters at Work’: Val Was Recast and the New Voice Actor Demanded to Design Her Monster

Monsters at Work starts the day after Monstropolis decided to go after laughter rather than power their city by scaring children. A number of Monsters Inc. veterans return including Mike (Billy Crystal) and Sulley (John Goodman). However, we’re introduced to some new monsters including the Monsters, Inc. Facilities Team (MIFT). While Mike and Sulley are series regulars, they’re not particularly the main stars of the series. No, this honor belongs to new Monsters University graduate Tylor Tuskmon (Ben Feldman). Tylor gets offered a job as a Scarer after graduating at the top of his class at MU. Unfortunately, this comes right as Monsters Inc. is going from specializing in scares to laughter. Tyler has no background in comedy. Nothing worse than one’s dream crashing in front of their eyes! The show’s humor drives from Tyler not really being able to adjust to his new role with the MIFT team.