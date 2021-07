Post-harvest weed control in wheat stubble is very important to conserve soil moisture and prevent weeds from going to seed and adding to the weed seedbank that must be managed in future years. Weeds can grow quickly once the wheat canopy is removed and can easily become difficult to manage, especially in the hot, dry conditions of summer. The species that are often targeted with post-harvest herbicide applications are often Palmer amaranth and kochia; however, controlling volunteer wheat is also an important objective for these applications.