Support Will Help Nonprofit End the Cycle of Generational Poverty Attack Poverty, a local nonprofit organization committed to strengthening under-resourced communities through spiritual growth, education, revitalization, and basic needs, announced it will receive a multi-year $300,000 grant from The George Foundation with a $25,000 annual match opportunity for the next two years. The George Foundation serves Fort Bend County to enhance the community and quality of life for those in need by providing grants to local nonprofits […]