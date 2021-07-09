Cancel
Stone County, MO

Multi-agency search leads to arrest of dangerous fugitive Benjamin Reagan in Stone County, Mo. Wednesday

By Madison Horner
KYTV
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAMPE, Mo. (KY3) - After almost a month long search, a dangerous fugitive with multiple warrants is in custody in Stone County. Deputies in Stone County arrested Benjamin Reagan with the help of the Barry County Sheriff’s office and two other agencies on Wednesday, July 7 in Lampe. During a routine patrol, Barry County Deputy Kenen Martinez stopped at a business in Eagle Rock after seeing a truck with expired plates.

