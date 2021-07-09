Cancel
Bess Whitehead Scott Scribes Scholarship

thekatynews.com
 7 days ago

The Headliners Foundation of Texas is pleased to announce winners of $80,800 in scholarships for the 2021-2022 academic year. The awards go to 16 undergraduate students at schools throughout the state showing outstanding potential in journalism. The Foundation also awarded the Bess Whitehead Scott Scribes Scholarship to a deserving professional seeking advancement in the field of journalism through pursuit of additional education. In addition to strong academic records and writing ability, applicants were expected to […]

