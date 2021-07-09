Bess Whitehead Scott Scribes Scholarship

The Swarthmore Centennial Foundation awards the $6,000 Edmund Jones Scholarship to an outstanding high school senior who resides in Swarthmore. Mr. Jones, former Mayor of Swarthmore, was a founding member of the Centennial Foundation and was the creator of this scholarship that has been awarded to a high school senior every year since 1993. The scholarship winner is selected based on the student’s citizenship, community service, and academic achievement. This year’s winner is Marie Lowry, and this is her essay.