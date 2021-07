Once again, we didn’t see much of Rose Anna Moore, of Wellsboro, last week in episode 6 of the History Channel’s survival series “Alone.”. Low amounts of screen time so far in the series appear to signal the contestants who will be continuing in the show. Moore is among the 5 remaining contestants now in their fourth week of surviving alone in the British Columbia wilderness. Episode 7 airs at 9:30 tonight on the History Channel.